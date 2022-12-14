'Orderly transition': HSBC ditches new oil and gas financing, Barclays ups clean tech investment goal

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Major banks enhance their climate efforts, with HSBC promising to 'phase down' fossil fuel finance and Barclays hailing success of green investments to date

Two of the UK's leading banks have today moved to bolster their climate commitments, with HSBC announcing it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields and Barclays confirming a new target to ramp up...

More from Michael Holder

'We lament this great injustice': 450 UK church leaders slam Cumbria coal mine plans

Britvic serves up climate requirements in its supplier contracts

