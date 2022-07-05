'Choose life, divest': 19 UK-based faith groups join fossil fuel divestment movement

More than 30 different faith groups from six different countries have this morning announced they have joined the global divestment movement, arguing it is imperative to take a stand against oil and gas companies' "reckless" expansion plans.

Nineteen of the 35 institutions to have announced their decision to ditch investments in fossil fuel assets are from the UK, according to the update from Christian climate charity Operation Noah, one of the organisations working to mobilise the divestment drive.

The institutions pledging to join the global divestment movement this morning include five Church of England dioceses, two Catholic dioceses, the Methodist Church in Ireland, two United Reformed Church Synods in the UK, Leicester Cathedral, the Friends Provident Foundation, 11 Catholic religious orders, two Jesuit universities in the US, and several local churches in the UK.

The latest additions to the divestment movement are part of a trend that has seen religious organisations play a critical role in a global divestment drive, which now counts than 1,500 institutions with combined assets of more than $40tr among its members. A divestment commitments tracker run by NGO Stand.Earth reveals that more than a third of organisations signed up to the movement - some 34 per cent - are faith-based groups.

To join the movement, faith institutions must confirm they either have no fossil fuel investments and do not intend to make any in the future, or pledge to ditch any holdings they have in coal, oil, and gas assets "as soon as possible, and within five years at the latest".

"We are facing a climate emergency and it's up to all of us, as churches and as individuals, to do what we can to protect this planet for future generations," said Reverend Martin Gorick, the Bishop of Dudley in the Diocese of Worcester. "As well as how we heat our homes and churches, how we travel and live, this stewardship responsibility extends to where we invest our money".

Project Noah said that most major Christian denominations in the UK have now fully divested from fossil fuels, with the "notable exception" of the Catholic Church in England and the Church of England.

However, it noted that regional faith leaders were making progress where national bodies were not, highlighting how the number of Church of England dioceses to have divested from fossil fuels had jumped from zero to 11 within the last 15 months.

"Today, faith institutions around the world are making a bold and powerful statement that it is unethical to invest in an industry that is fuelling the climate, conflict and the cost-of-living crises," said Operation Noah Bright Now campaign director James Buchanan. "As 20 fossil fuel companies including BP, Shell, Exxon and Total plan to spend nearly $1tr on new fossil fuel developments which the UN Secretary General has described as delusional, we call on the Church of England and the Catholic Church in England and Wales to choose life, divest from fossil fuel companies and invest in clean energy that will address the multiple crises we face.'

In February, six Church of England bishops, including the former Archbishop of Canterbury and 130 clergy, called on the Church of England's Church Commissioners to ditch its holdings in ExxonMobil.

Climate scientists and the International Energy Agency have warned that the comissioning of new fossil fuel projects will jeopardise the world's chances of stabilising global temperatures at safe levels. However, a recent assessment by Global Witness and Oil Change International revealed that eight major US and European companies alone were involved in more than 200 expansion projects that are on track for approval before 2025.

"I think it's going to get to the stage, it will be an embarrassment for any Catholic institution that hasn't divested," said Reverend William Nolan, Archbishop of Glasgow and lead bishop of the environment for the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Scotland. "This has gone from a purely symbolic gesture to something much, much more than that. Because we're now advocating, and Pope Francis is advocating as well, (for) a complete change of lifestyle. We have to change our lifestyle."

However, divestment remains controversial in some quarters with many leading investors that are committed to delivering net zero emission portfolios arguing they can play a more constructive role in accelerating the clean energy transition by holding fossil assets and engaging with the carbon intensive companies they own to encouraging them to come forward with credible decarbonisation strategies.

Advocates of divestment counter that so-called engagement strategies have a decidedly mixed record and investors risk being left with stranded assets if they continue to hold stakes in fossil fuel companies that are failing to take sufficient steps to reduce their emissions.