Diversity and Inclusion

'Allow women to play a leading role in shaping the future': Why the UK's green recovery must level up gender inequalities

Skills

'Allow women to play a leading role in shaping the future': Why the UK's green recovery must level up gender inequalities

Report from PwC warns business and government must embed gender equality into their green growth plans, noting that current levels of understanding about green jobs remains limited among women

clock • 6 min read
Most read
01

Jaguar Land Rover to offer electric rides to world leaders at COP26, government confirms

• 1 min read
02

'Hostile and highly opportunistic': Good Energy rebuffs Ecotricity's latest takeover offer

• 3 min read
03

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read
04

Study: UK leads world in floating wind energy, as global pipeline hits 54GW

• 3 min read
05

Sadiq Khan: All new London buses to be zero emissions

• 3 min read