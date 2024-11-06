Report: UK's largest energy employers not on track to meet diversity and inclusion goals

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Report: UK's largest energy employers not on track to meet diversity and inclusion goals

CEOs of leading UK energy firms vow to make diversity, equity and inclusion 'core business priority'

The biggest employers in the UK's energy industry are struggling to meet industry targets for boosting women's representation across the sector, a new report has found. A study published this morning...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Why COP16 nature finance negotiations flopped

COP16: Governments back voluntary plan to collect payments from companies that use digital biodiversity data

Most read
01

Trump's victory is a blow to global climate action, but it's no knock-out

06 November 2024 • 8 min read
02

Trump declares victory as fears grow for future of US climate action

06 November 2024 • 6 min read
03

Hackney wind turbine erected in just two days

06 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

'A setback for global climate action': Green experts respond to Trump victory

06 November 2024 • 8 min read
05

Plans unveiled for £1bn low carbon heat network in Westminster

06 November 2024 • 4 min read

More on Skills

Study: More 'time and resource' needed to broaden green career discussions in schools
Skills

Study: More 'time and resource' needed to broaden green career discussions in schools

More than half of teachers lack confidence discussing green job opportunities with students, new report claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 November 2024 • 4 min read
The looming green skills gap is putting every climate goal at risk
Skills

The looming green skills gap is putting every climate goal at risk

The next round of country climate plans must include explicit investments in greening the workforce, writes LinkedIn's Sue Duke

Sue Duke, LinkedIn
clock 01 November 2024 • 4 min read
Why the UK must fix its leaky green skills pipeline
Skills

Why the UK must fix its leaky green skills pipeline

Climate goals depend on green careers being made more accessible and desirable, writes The Crown Estate's Will Apps

Will Apps, The Crown Estate
clock 29 October 2024 • 4 min read