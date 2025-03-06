Women in Green Business Awards 2025 opens for nominations

Ahead of International Women's Day this weekend, BusinessGreen is proud to launch the second annual Women in Green Business Awards and is today inviting nominations that recognise and celebrate the many women who are working every day to drive forward the green economy.

Following the success of last year's inaugural awards, the Women in Green Business Awards 2025 promises to once again provide an opportunity to showcase the inspiring women who are integral to so many successful green businesses and projects.

With support from sponsors Patch and Equans, this year's awards will take place at the Marriott Grosvenor Square on the evening of Wednesday 8th October, bringing together hundreds of sustainability executives, engineers, marketing professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and campaigners from right across the green economy.

The awards are now open for nominations until the 11th of April. The categories cover a wide range of different sectors, roles, and businesses, so if you know someone who would be a worthy finalist - or if you are that person - please do put forward a nomination.

People are invited submit a short nomination for colleagues, peers, or themselves in any number of categories.

All nominees will then be invited to complete an entry questionnaire, with the most impressive submissions announced as finalists on the 17th June.

Winners and highly commended entries from the list of finalists will be selected by our experienced panel of judges, with the winners announced at a gala dinner and glittering awards ceremony on the 8th October.

"We were blown away by the success of the first Women in Green Business Awards, which brought together nearly 400 women from every corner of the green economy," said chair of the judges Cecilia Keating. "We're delighted to be able to once again celebrate the inspirational achievements of women who are key to the success of so many green businesses, projects, and campaigns.

"At a time when both environmental action and efforts to improve diversity and inclusion are facing fierce criticism, it is more important than ever to celebrate and showcase the way women are at the heart of efforts to develop a more sustainable economy and more equitable and diverse workplaces."

Helen Woolnough, head of DE&I and wellbeing at Equans UK & Ireland, said: "At Equans, we are pleased to support the Women in Green Business Awards 2025, which highlight the vital role women play in driving sustainability forwards. These awards reflect our commitment to an inclusive culture where everyone can reach their full potential, and as a business, we are actively taking steps to support more women into STEM, technical, and leadership roles across our industries."

For all the information on the Women in Green Business Awards and the nomination and entry process, please check out the event website.