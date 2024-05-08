Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

More than 500 green companies and professionals have been nominated for the inaugural awards

BusinessGreen has today announced the nominations for the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards 2024, a brand new awards celebrating the contribution of women to the UK's burgeoning green economy.

More than 420 individuals working across the full breadth of the sustainable business community have been nominated for an award by their peers, alongside 80 of the UK's most exciting clean technology and green companies.

In total, the nominations process was completed 950 times, with several people scooping up multiple nominations for their work.

Launched this year by BusinessGreen, the Women in Green Business Awards celebrate both the women blazing a trail across the many sectors driving the UK's net zero transition, and the sustainability-focused companies taking strides to improve diversity and inclusion across the industry.

Those nominated now have a month to complete a questionnaire that will enable an expert panel of judges to learn more about their role and accomplishments. A shortlist will then be announced this summer, which will be considered by the awards' esteemed panel of judges to determine the winners and highly commended entries.

"The Women in Green Business Awards are set to be a fantastic celebration of the huge contribution women make in green business," said BusinessGreen features editor Cecilia Keating. "We are thrilled to have received more than 500 nominations for the inaugural awards. The huge level of interest is testament to the critical role women are playing in advancing low-carbon sectors and sustainable business models. Huge congratulations must go to all those nominated and we look forward to publishing the full shortlist this summer."

The awards are the first to celebrate the achievements of women across the UK's green economy as a whole, with gongs up for grabs for professionals from across the world of sustainable business, from business leaders to apprentices, clean technology innovators to nature experts, and chief sustainability officers to marketing professionals.

The winners will be unveiled on the evening of Thursday October 3 at a glittering awards ceremony in central London, hosted by the team behind the UK Green Business Awards and the Net Zero Festival.

To find out more about who has been nominated for an award, head to the Women in Green Business Awards website.

Full details on the next stage of awards entries and the awards ceremony are available on the Women in Green Business Awards website.

For any questions about the awards please email [email protected].

We must not let central net zero planning crush our brilliant enterprise economy

UK Green Business Awards: Oceana named as charity partner

