diet
Going green: Just Eat delivers massive spike in vegan orders
Just Eat data shows a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in orders of vegan dishes through January to March
Burger King launches new plant-based Whopper…but it's not for vegans
Soy patty will be cooked on the same grill as beef burgers, ruling it out for many vegetarians and vegans
Have a butchers at this: Suffolk butchers to sell vegan meat alternatives
Thurston Butchers in Bury St Edmonds believes it will be first in the UK to stock plant-based chicken and bacon alternatives from vegan supplier THIS
Ready, steady, sustainable cook: Free green cookery classes launch across London
30 free classes and workshops are aiming to cut down on food waste and inspire greener meals in the home
Plastics, palm oil, and veganism: How prepared are consumer goods firms for climate risk?
CDP report shows that actions to capitalise on greener consumer trends can boost revenues while also tackling physical climate risks
Save our fruit and veg: Study warns of major climate threat to UK crops
Report recommends consumers and food sector shift towards more local and seasonal produce in order to help secure supplies of potatoes, wine, carrots and fruit
Is 2019 the year of the climate conscious diet?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick argues if growing interest in planet friendly diets can be harnessed to drive real change in consumption patterns
New plant-focused diet would 'transform' planet's future, say scientists
'Planetary health diet' would prevent millions of deaths a year and avoid climate change
Retailers ready for 'Veganuary' with new plant-based products
With record numbers signing up to go vegan this month Marks & Spencer, Greggs, and Waitrose have unveiled new plant-based ranges
'There is loads of opportunity': Inside Tesco and WWF's quest for a sustainable shopping basket
In our latest SDG case study, BusinessGreen talks to Tesco about a four-year partnership the aims to halve environmental impact of a weekly shop - but 'without telling people what to eat'
Study: Quarter of Brits identify as 'meat-reducers' in their diets
Censuswide poll finds 28 per cent of people say they are actively attempting to reduce meat in their diet
How Alpro plans to milk the plant-based diets trend
Enthusiasm for vegetarian and vegan food is fuelling business confidence at Alpro, the firm's sustainability manager Greet Vanderheyden tells BusinessGreen
Eat your greens: Sustainable Restaurant Association urges chefs to offer 'One Planet Plate'
New campaign calls on chefs around the world to add one sustainable dish to their menu to encourage people to adopt greener eating habits
Bon appétit: France bags top spot for sustainable eating
Annual food sustainability index ranks countries on their performance on food waste, sustainable agriculture, and tackling nutritional challenges
WWF and Sodexo cook up low-carbon meals
Following successful pilot Green & Lean meals will be served up in schools across the UK