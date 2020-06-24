diesel
UK's first ban on diesel vehicles approved in Bristol
The scheme, which requires new government legislation, would take effect from 2021 and aims to achieve compliance with legal pollutant levels by 2025
EVs and hybrids accelerate past record market share
Demand for alternatively-fuelled vehicles soared again in October, as registrations for diesel cars plummeted
Silent Power: Electric vans promise clean back up power for vulnerable customers
Northern Powergrid launches pioneering smart grid trial, where electric vans replace diesel generators as back up power supplies
Air pollution: Could a fuel duty hike and EV tax breaks help clean up our air?
Does the UK need a Committee on Air Pollution? Think tank Bright Blue sets out policy menu for tackling air pollution crisis
Nissan refuses government request on Qashqai emissions
Manufacturer told DVSA it would not retrofit polluting vehicles, despite other firms agreeing to modifications
Road transport and aviation drive uptick in EU greenhouse gases
EU greenhouse gas emissions rose 0.7 per cent in 2017 compared to the previous year new data reveals
Neste CEO Peter Vanacker: 'We are not an oil refining company anymore'
CEO at the world's largest renewable diesel supplier speaks to BusinessGreen about shipping, aviation, trucks, and turning waste plastic into fuel
Renewables displace diesel generators at railway 'site of the future'
Network Rail reveals solar and battery power met 97 per cent of an off-grid work site's power needs during a 14-day rail renewal project
Ban sales of diesel lorries by 2040, National Infrastructure Commission tells ministers
Hydrogen and battery electric alternatives should displace diesel lorries, advisors tell government
Carmakers on course for $2-12bn fines for missing EU CO2 targets, warns Moody's
Ratings agency warns of possible credit downgrades, while the UK's auto lobby says 'anti-diesel' agenda has made targets harder to reach
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 44,000 UK cars over CO2 emissions
Regulators discovered 10 models were emitting more carbon dioxide than certified
London launches £23m van 'scrap for cash' fund
Mayor's Office confirms small businesses and charities can take advantage of payments worth up to £6,000 to help cover the cost of switching to electric vans
#LoveCleanAir: Pollution campaigners launch Valentine's call for vehicle scrappage scheme
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan increases diesel scrappage scheme funding, as calls grow for national programme to take most polluting cars off the streets
BNEF: Electric cars greener 'even when powered by coal'
Electric vehicles are already better for environment than fossil fuel cars, but EV emissions will fall further as world shifts away from coal, research finds
Reports: Volkswagen to launch last new internal combustion engine models by 2026
German auto giant expects to potentially keep selling petrol and diesel cars until 2040, but its new models will be solely electric within eight years
Health effects of diesel 'cost European taxpayers billions'
Traffic emissions responsible for at least €70bn damage every year, report says
ScottishPower joins EV charging push as electric car sales surge
Renewables giant teams up with car dealership Arnold Clark to offer customers 'one-stop-shop' for EVs, charge points, and green power tariffs
Denmark revs up 2030 ban on sale of conventional cars
Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen proposes a ban on the sale of conventional petrol and diesel cars from 2030
Porsche ditches diesel, speeds towards electric future
Sports car maker has been hit by falling diesel sales in wake of parent firm VW's leading role in 2015 emissions scandal
Majority of Brits back diesel car ban near schools and hospitals
Major survey from law firm at centre of 'dieselgate' legal action finds almost 30 per cent back full ban on diesel cars
London's Square Mile debuts green parking tariff
City of London Corporation will from Monday start charging different rates for parking in the Square Mile based on the environmental performance of your car
United Utilities rolls out 10-year green fleet plan
By 2028 water company says it will cut diesel use to zero
'Our country's filthy air is shortening lives': UK mayors call for 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles
Cross-party group of Mayors representing over 20 million people call on government to pull forward ban on sale of petrol and diesel vehicles
Study: Health and social costs from vehicle emissions top £6bn a year
Oxford University study finds the costs from diesel vehicles are five times higher than for petrol vehicles