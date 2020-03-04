Government unveils plans for greener petrol and EV funding boost

The E10 petrol could be rolled out at filling stations as soon as next year

Plans to create four new R&D centres focused on electric cars, planes and shipping announced alongside proposals to roll out E10 petrol

The government has unveiled further steps to curb the climate impact of transport, today announcing £37m of investment in developing electric cars, ships, and planes in the UK, alongside separate proposals to introduce lower carbon petrol at filling stations up and down the country.

Writing in the i newspaper today, Business Secretary and COP26 President Alok Sharma said the "stakes are too high" not to speed up the push towards net zero emissions as he announced plans to invest £36.7m in "supercharging the manufacture of electric cars, planes and ships".

The multi-million pound funding package will invest £30m towards creating four new "state-of-the-art" industrial research and development centres across England, Wales, and Scotland, and a further £6.7m to fund 14 "innovative electrification projects", Sharma explained.

"The centres in Strathclyde, Sunderland, Newport and Nottingham will be a key part of creating and electric revolution across the country," he added. "This is not just about getting from A to B in cleaner, greener ways; it will help change the way we power our homes, build our towns and farm our land."

The announcement comes ahead of the first meeting of the new regular cabinet committee on tackling climate change, which had been promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sharma, who recently replaced Claire O'Neill to lead preparations for the crucial UN climate change summit set to take place in Glasgow in November, claimed the funding announcements were further evidence of the "UK building momentum towards a zero carbon economy".

He wrote that the government wanted to see its efforts matched by industry and other countries around the world ahead of COP26, although conceded that while the net zero transition presents "huge opportunities", the pathway would also be challenging.

"Our vision for the COP 26 summit is clear: when we meet in Glasgow we will be sending out a message that net zero is the future, with huge opportunities for businesses and governments which are prepared to act now," he wrote. "Going net zero will help grow our economy, create thousands of new jobs in greener industries and very importantly, protect our natural environment and planet for our children."

It came as the Department for Transport (DfT) also today launched a consultation over proposals to introduce E10 petrol across the UK, which it claims is "a greener, cleaner fuel for petrol cars and motorbikes".

DfT said it aimed to see E10 - which is made with 10 per cent ethanol - become the standard grade of petrol at UK filling stations from as early as next year, claiming that shifting to E10 had the potential to cut CO2 emissions from transport by 750,000 tonnes per year.

That would roughly equate to taking around 350,000 cars off the road, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who suggested the move was designed as an interim measure before the UK outlaws the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035 at the latest.

"The next 15 years will be absolutely crucial for slashing emissions from our roads, as we all start to feel the benefits of the transition to a zero-emission future," he said. "But before electric cars become the norm, we want to take advantage of reduced CO2 emissions today. This small switch to petrol containing bioethanol at 10 per cent will help drivers across country reduce the environmental impact of every journey."

Current petrol grades in the UK already contain up to five per cent bioethanol known as E5, but E10 would boost the blend to 10 per cent, bringing the UK in line with other countries where the fuel is widely used such as Belgium, Finland, France and Germany.

In addition, new labels are also being rolled out at petrol stations across the UK designed to highlight the biofuel content of each fuel in order to help drivers more easily identify the best option for their vehicle, the government said today. Meanwhile, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak is also reportedly preparing to end the decade-long freeze on fuel duty as part of a suite of green taxation and spending measures in next week's Budget.

However, critics said the move towards E10 would do little to curb the climate impact of transport, which is the most carbon intensive sector of the UK economy, and called for far more ambitious efforts to push towards electrified and public forms of transport rather than private car use.

Andy McDonald, Labour's Shadow Transport Secretary, said the government had been dragging its feet over bringing in E10, which he claimed had undermined UK industry and the fight against climate change.

"The government is inching towards greener fuels, but the UK is still way off track to meet its climate targets," he said. "If the government is serious about reducing transport emissions, they should reverse their cuts to bus services, increase support for electric vehicles and cancel their plans to spend £30bn on building new motorways and major roads."

Moreover, some environmental campaigners have long-questioned the impact of biofuels, arguing they have negative impacts on land use and can lead to higher than advertised emissions.