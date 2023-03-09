Study: London's fuel consumption higher than any other city in the world

The scale of the challenge faced by London as it works to deliver on its net zero and air quality goals was underlined, with the release of new research that suggests diesel and petrol consumption in the capital is higher than any other city in the world,

Geolocation firm TomTom today published the 12th edition of its annual TomTom Traffic Index, which uses average speed profiles to assess fuel consumption per car and related CO2 emissions. The data reveals London is the global city had the highest fuel consumption per mile from typical petrol and diesel cars in 2022.

According to the data, for an average 10-mile trip across the UK capital, petrol-run vehicles consumed an average of 1.47 litres during these journeys. This reflects a 2.5 per cent increase in petrol consumption compared with 2021.

The figures showed that diesel-run vehicles consumed 1.27 litres for every 10-mile journey through the city, which also reflected a 2.5 per cent increase on the previous year.

TomTom said the impact of traffic jams on fuel consumption was important factor in driving the increase in emissions in London in particular. It found that the fuel consumption of a gasoline-powered vehicle increased by 33 per cent when driving through the city in rush hour, creating around 272 kg of additional CO2 emissions a year due to congestion for a six-mile trip driven at morning and evening peak hours five days a week.

By contrast, it estimated that by working from home and avoiding rush hour, drivers could save around 219 kg of CO2 over the course of a year.

The data revealed that London is not the only city where petrol and diesel consumption increased last year, with 16 out of 25 UK cities showing increases in the use of fossil fuels to power vehicles.

Vehicles in London were found to be the worst culprits, with the highest levels of emissions per km driven by each individual car in 2022. As an example, TomTom estimated that a typical petrol-run vehicle in London that would have driven six miles, twice a day at peak hours on weekdays emitted an average of 1,094 CO2 emissions annually.

This compares with 933kg in Bristol - which is an 11.5 per cent increase on the same period last year, 885kg in Manchester - reflecting an increase of two per cent, 763kg in Cardiff following a 2.8 per cent increase, and 862kg in Edinburgh, reflecting an increase of 0.7 per cent.

The data also showed that diesel-powered vehicles in London emitted an average of 1,030kg in CO2 emissions in 2022, which compares to 939kg in Bristol, 850kg in Manchester, 749kg in Cardiff and 847kg in Edinburgh.

"Even though more than four in five vehicles already meet current UK emissions standards, the sheer volume of slow-moving traffic across UK cities, coupled with the UK's antiquated road infrastructure, is having a significant impact on transport emissions," said Andy Marchant, traffic analyst at TomTom.

"The ongoing train strikes heavily affected levels of traffic congestion, with commuters opting to use vehicles to get around cities in the absence of train services. In London specifically, a lack of black cab drivers may also have prompted more drivers into the city."

According to the data UK drivers spent two per cent longer in slow-moving traffic last year, which Marchant said made it "inevitable" that fuel consumption and CO2 emissions increased in line with the worsening congestion.

He suggested that better traffic management based on real-time data intelligence is needed to ensure improved traffic flows and the efficient use of city infrastructure, proposing that public authorities should make better use location technologies which could prove a "game changer" for transforming the way people move around cities, while supporting the transition to away from diesel and petrol cars in the process.