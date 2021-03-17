AFC Energy and Mace join forces to swap diesel for hydrogen in UK construction

The construction industry is seeking ways to replace diesel generators as a source of temporary power on construction sites

Efforts to decarbonise the UK's construction industry advanced a notch this week, as hydrogen tech firm AFC Energy and building giant Mace Group announced a new partnership to use hydrogen power to replace diesel generators on Mace's construction sites.

Mace and AFC Energy are to work together in deploying zero emission hydrogen fuel cell generators to replace highly polluting diesel generators on construction sites, the firms said. In addition to introducing AFC Energy's fuel cell system across Mace's construction sites, the two companies will work with plant hire companies and the UK government to promote the benefits of utilising hydrogen-based fuels to help the industry move away from the use of diesel across the construction industry, they said.

The partnership is part of Mace's commitment to achieve a 10 per cent year-on-year reduction in carbon emissions from its operations and to remove diesel generators from its sites by 2026.

"A sustainable construction industry and the need for improved urban air quality is driving growing contractor interest in transitioning away from diesel generators in meeting today's temporary power needs," said said Adam Bond, CEO at AFC Energy. "AFC Energy's zero emission, hydrogen fuelled power generator addresses this growing demand for cleaner power."

The provision of temporary power to construction sites is currently largely provided through the hiring of on-site diesel generators from plant hire businesses. The sector is regarded a major source of carbon emissions and air pollution. For example, in London around 15 per cent of the most harmful emissions such as PM2.5 are estimated to come from stationary diesel generators on construction sites. Decarbonising the construction industry is likely to therefore require plant hire businesses to respond to demand for clean energy technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells to replace diesel generators - demand that AFC and Mace's partnership aims to accelerate.