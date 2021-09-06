Plug-in and hybrid cars accelerate past 30 per cent market share milestone

The UK's booming electric vehicle (EV) market chalked off another milestone last month, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which confirm plug-in and hybrid models secured a market share of over 30 per cent during August.

Demand for new battery electric (BEV), hybrid (HEV), and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles surged up 32.2 per cent, 45.7 per cent, and 72.1 per cent year-on-year, respectively, even as overall car registration slowed during what is a traditionally quiet summer trading month.

For the year to date, the market share for BEVs has almost doubled from 4.9 per cent to 8.4 per cent, while the market share for PHEVs has exactly doubled, rising from 3.3 per cent in 2020 to 6.6 per cent so far this year.

SMMT said the surging demand was being driven in part by the fast expanding range of plug-in models, with 130 models now on the market.

"As we enter the important September plate-change month with an ever-increasing range of electrified models and attractive deals, buyers in the market for the new 71 plate can be reassured manufacturers are doing all they can to ensure prompt deliveries," said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes, as he acknowledged that "the global shortage of semiconductors has affected UK, and indeed global, car production volumes so new car registrations will inevitably be undermined".

The figures came on the same day as a new report from transport research group New AutoMotive, which detailed how one in 10 cars registered in the UK in August 2021 was fully electric, marking the moment that sales of electric cars overtook sales of diesels for the first time outside of a lockdown in the UK.

Overall, plug-in and hybrid models commanded a 30.1 per cent market share during August, compared to just 7.5 per cent for diesel models.

The New Automotive report also noted how 32,000 petrol cars were registered in August 2021, down from 50,000 in August 2020 - a trend which it said "marks the ongoing decline of pure petrol and diesel fuel types".

"It's great to see electric car sales going from strength to strength," said Ben Nelmes, head of policy and research at New AutoMotive. "Another 6,000 motorists are set to benefit from cheaper running costs, a better driving experience - and we all benefit from cleaner air.

"August's figures are yet more evidence that the transition to electric vehicles is gathering pace. The UK will benefit if the government acts now to ensure that the charging infrastructure is rolled out rapidly and that people are equipped with the skills they need to get ahead of the curve."

He added that calls from some politicians for the UK to slow down the transition to EVs were doomed to failure. "This summer, we heard some people suggest that the UK should try to resist the inevitable transition to EVs; doing so would be like building sandcastles against the incoming tide," he said.

His comments were echoed by Lucy Simpson, head of EV enablement at Centrica Business Solutions, who urged policymakers and businesses to step up efforts to expand the UK's charging network.

"Despite the downturn in overall registrations, it's encouraging to see EV adoption continue to go from strength the strength, with battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounting for 30 per cent of the new car market," she said. "With the 2030 phase-out date for the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles now firmly set in stone, encouraging EV uptake needs to remain our top priority.

"The government's recent Transport Decarbonisation Plan and other commitments have put down a strong marker for the UK's electrification journey, however we must ensure that EVs remain accessible for all. This includes speeding up the roll-out of on-street charging to avoid large swathes of the population being left behind on the road towards an electric future."