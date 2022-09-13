Rolls-Royce prepares to roll out low carbon ship engines from 2023

Golden Gate Ferry running on HVO
Golden Gate Ferry running on HVO

New engines could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90 per cent when run on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

Rolls-Royce has announced that its Series 2000 and Series 4000 mtu marine diesel engines have been approved for use with sustainable fuels from 2023, an achievement which the engineering giant hailed as...

Amber Rolt

Could digital twin technology help unlock net zero savings?

Study: Industrial mining fuelling higher rates of tropical deforestation

