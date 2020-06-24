Demand response
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART TWO: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
'Where solar power was 10 years ago': Study reveals vehicle-to-grid tech could save households up to £300 a year
New report explores how the combination of electric vehicle and smart grid technologies could deliver big savings for UK households
Studies reveal conflicting signals for UK smart and flexible grid developers
Assessment of 21 countries finds UK flexibility services market is relatively well developed, but separate study warns country is still struggling to attract smart grid investment
Moixa reaches 10,000 smart battery platform milestone in Japan
UK-based start up entered the Japanese market less than a year ago in partnership with trading giant ITOCHU
Study: Flexible grids critical to decarbonisation
New REA report argues regulators must prioritise flexible grid services that are necessary to integrate wind and solar into the UK energy network
'Extremely rare and unexpected': Lightning strike triggered blackout, says National Grid
Ofgem launches investigation into power cuts following release of initial report from National Grid revealing lightning strike played key role in sparking blackout
What the Undercover Economist can reveal about the future of energy
People make two common mistakes when it comes to predicting the future, according to Tim Harford, and here's how to avoid them when thinking about the future of energy
The future is local: New report argues distributed generation essential to net zero goal
New study sets out how an array of onsite generation and energy management technologies can drive the deep decarbonisation of homes and business
Cool running: Supermarket fridges could help power UK
Tesco trials show chiller aisles offer possibility of being 'virtual battery' for National Grid
Flex Assure: Compliance scheme seeks to raise standards in demand response marketplace
DSR aggregators can now join a voluntary membership scheme, launched last week by the Association for Decentralised Energy
Oxford, Orkney and West Sussex win £102m smart energy funding boost
Smart energy storage, green heating and virtual power plants schemes funded across the country to jumpstart local energy revolution
Centrica inks demand response deal with Tokyo Electric Power Company
TEPCO - Japan's largest power company - is to use Centrica's demand response technology to provide flexibility services to the grid
Making sense of generating your own electricity
Paul Sheffield of Haven Power offers an invaluable guide to how businesses can maximise the savings and revenues that come from generating their own green power
On capacity and procedures
Andrew Warren reflects on the EU's challenge to the UK's capacity market and asks if this really is all about the 'procedural matters' Ministers have claimed
Demand response: Shell to acquire Limejump as pursuit of 'cleaner energy solutions' accelerates
Oil giant continues clean tech investment push with deal to acquire leading demand response specialist for an undisclosed sum
Shell looks to plug into home storage with deal to acquire battery outfit Sonnen
Oil giant continues its expansion into clean tech market with proposed acquisition of Sonnen for an undisclosed sum
ENGIE beefs up stake in KiWi Power
French energy giant confirms it has acquired additional stake in UK demand response specialist KiWi Power
Moixa battery software to boost energy flexibility across 3,500 Japanese homes
UK battery firm claims it is now managing the 'world's largest' cluster of live batteries, enabling provision of smart tariffs and EV charging services
'We will go into complete ubiquity': Meet the self-assured CEO of the mysterious Faraday
Andrew Scobie, CEO of UK-based energy technology firm Faraday, tells BusinessGreen his company could one day be as big as Apple, Amazon, and Google
'Sleeping potential': Industry urged to embrace flexible grid cost savings
New study suggests businesses could cut their energy bills by up to 10 per cent by embracing demand response services
OVO unveils home V2G electric vehicle charger and battery storage units
Utility launches suite of domestic energy products to boost home energy flexibility
SmartestEnergy hooks up with Origami Energy in flexible grid advance
Green electricity supplier SmartestEnergy will use Origami's technology platform to deliver demand response services
Renewables can become major power players without compromising energy security, study shows
Markets around the world now have grids with shares of up to 50 per cent renewable power, demonstrating its potential for revolutionizing energy generation
Coal phase out continues: Eggborough to close after losing out in capacity market auction
Power plant announces closure after gas and demand response projects squeeze coal's role in latest capacity auction