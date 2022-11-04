UK wind power 'smashes' generation record set just last week

Less than a week after setting a new generation record the UK's fleet of wind turbines has passed another milestone, generating over 20GW of power for the first time.

Grid operator National Grid ESO confirmed that for a half hour period from 12.00 noon to 12.30pm on Wednesday, wind generation reached 20,896MW, providing 53 per cent of Britain's electricity.

The surge in wind power meant that for the whole of Wednesday low carbon sources delivered 70 per cent of the UK's power.

The latest record surpasses the previous generation record, which was set just a week earlier between 11.30am and 12 noon on Wednesday 26th October, when wind generation reached 19,936MW.

"Generating more than 20GW of electricity for the first time represents a new milestone for wind energy in Britain," said Dan McGrail, chief executive at trade body RenewableUK. "The fact that we've smashed the last record within the space of a week shows that wind is consistently generating vast amounts of clean power and becoming the backbone of our modern energy system."

The records come at a time when renewables are set to play a critical role in bolstering the UK's energy security at a time when it is wrestling with the risk of energy shortages this winter.

McGrail said high levels of wind generation were benfetting "hard-pressed billpayers too, because wind has become the UK's cheapest source of new power".

"It's also strengthening our energy security at a time when generating our own electricity from home-grown sources has become vitally important," he added.

The news came as National Grid today released more details on its plans to offer households discounts on their energy bills if they cut energy use during periods of peak demand.

The grid operator said there would be 12 'test' days through to March, which will see customers with smart meters given 24 hours' notice of a 'test' day when they will be asked to reduce peak-time electricity use during a designated one-hour period.

National Grid said it will pay energy suppliers who sign up to the scheme £3 for every kilowatt-hour during the test periods.

The move is designed to bolster energy security, reduce costs, and curb carbon emissions by easing demand during periods when demand is high and renewables output is low. The approach has been widely used in other countries, including the US, and has been shown to deliver sizeable reductions in peak energy demand.

Leading energy suppliers Octopus and OVO have already announced they will take part in the trial, suggesting that participating customers could shave around £100 off their bills over the course of the winter. Reports indicated British Gas is also expected to take part.