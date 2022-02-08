Octopus Energy powers up smart grid and electric fleet push

Octopus Energy has today opened up two new fronts in its clean tech push, revealing plans for a major new smart grid trial and announcing a partnership to support the roll out of electric vehicle (EV) chargers for its business customers.

The Guardian reported this morning that the company is poised to launch a major trial in partnership with National Grid ESO that will see thousands of homes paid to reduce their energy use during periods of peak energy demand.

The smart grid enabled demand response service will offer participating households the chance to earn money by cutting their power use by between 40 per cent and 60 per cent during a set two-hour period.

Customers will be asked to curb energy demands between 9am and 11am and between 4:30pm and 6:30pm, when power demand on the grid typically reaches its peak. If customers meet a pre-agreed energy saving target during those periods, for example by delaying putting on a washing machine or dishwasher, they will receive payments that could reach up to 35p for every kilowatt-hour saved.

The two hour target will shift each day based on anticipated demand on the grid, with households informed about the precise timings by 4pm the day before, giving them the chance to opt in or opt out of the trial on any given day.

The Guardian said Octopus Energy is set to invite all 1.4 million of its customers that have enabling smart meters installed to take part from Friday this week, and is hoping that around 100,000 homes will sign up to the trial in the coming months.

Isabelle Haigh, head of National Grid's electricity system control rooms, said the trial would "provide valuable insight into how suppliers may be able to utilise domestic flexibility to help reduce stress on the system during high demand".

Advocates of smart grid technologies have long argued that they will be essential to delivering a zero emission grid and slashing the cost of decarbonisation.

Octopus Energy has emerged as one of the leading players in the nascent market, having previously launched an app that offers customers payments if they use energy at times then renewables output outstrips demand.

The companies indicated that the latest trial could pave the way for further smart tariffs and encourage households to deploy domestic clean technologies, such as energy storage systems, that would make it easier for them to reduce demand during peak periods.

The news came on the same day that Octopus Energy also announced a new partnership with EV charging specialists Elmtronics, which will see the company offer charge point installation services to Octopus' business customers.

The companies said the new offering would build on Octopus Energy's existing EV solutions portfolio, which includes EV leasing, smart tariffs for charging overnight, EV roaming through its Electric Juice Network, and its Electric Dreams salary sacrifice scheme for electric cars.

The new service will see Elmtronics take responsibility of the supply, installation, back office software, and maintenance of charge points for business customers.

"Fleets and businesses are increasingly looking to transition to electric vehicles, but the additional complexities of introducing charging can be daunting for some," said Dan Martin, Elmtronics CEO. "The partnership between Octopus Energy and Elmtronics will make the process of switching to an electric fleet as simple and painless as possible for its customers will make a real difference to businesses across the UK.

"This is just the start of what we hope is our vision to provide a full solution to our business customers, bringing electric vehicle charging and renewable energy together as a full package."

His comments were echoed by John Szymik, CEO of Octopus Energy Services, who said that the two companies would "work together to keep making it easier for business customers to go electric, by offering charge point supply, install and aftercare all rolled up into one".

Elmtronics said demand for workplace charging has soared over the past year, with the company seeing a 50 per cent uplift in its customer base with the addition of over 300 new commercial contracts.

The company also highlighted how the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) is set to expand the workplace charging scheme grants to provide more support for smaller businesses and charities. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) can claim a grant of up to £850 per parking bay with maximum grants of up to £15,000 available.