BusinessGreen will next month host a major new webinar exploring the role of fast-emerging flexible grid technologies and services in helping businesses curb their carbon footprint, driving the net zero transition, and enabling the development of a zero emission energy system.

Titled 'Flexible Futures: Exploring the role of flexibility in the net zero transition', the online event is hosted in association with the Energy Networks Association and is free to attend.

It will take place from 2pm on September 8th and delegates can now register their place through the event website.

The event will provide an invaluable overview of the fast-evolving flexibility sector and ask how energy companies, investors, policymakers, and businesses can help accelerate the development of flexible and smart grid technologies and services that promise to lower emissions and curb energy costs.

In light of government's recently published Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan 2021, which highlighted the potential for flexibility to reduce annual energy system costs by £10bn a year by 2050 whilst creating 24,000 jobs, the webinar will provide a snapshot of the current state of play across the sector, showcase some cutting-edge projects, and ask how further development of the emerging industry can be unlocked.

It will also explore how businesses of all types can engage with flexible grids to help curb their emissions and energy costs and help meet their net zero targets.

Confirmed speakers for the event include Dörte Schneemann, head of markets for flexibility at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS); Louise van Rensburg, head of DSO and Whole System Coordination at Ofgem; Sotiris Georgiopoulos, head of smart grid development at UK Power Networks; and Dr Caroline Sejer Damgaard, researcher at the Association for Decentralised Energy.

"Flexible grid technologies and services are both essential to delivering a zero carbon energy system and a proven and attractive means for businesses to curb their emissions and energy costs, and yet many organisations are not up to speed on how quickly the market is evolving," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray, who will chair the webinar. "The Flexible Futures event will provide an invaluable introduction to this critical sector, while also exploring the challenges and opportunities that flexible grids can deliver."

Farina Farrier, head of open networks at Energy Networks Association, which represents the UK and Ireland's energy networks businesses, said the group was "delighted to be hosting the upcoming 'Flexible Futures' event alongside BusinessGreen next month.

"Local flexibility services are a relatively new market but one that has seen an incredible growth over the past three years alone in Britain - including recently breaking the previous record for flexibility," she said. "Britain's networks are playing a pivotal role in the move towards a net zero future by laying the foundations of a smart, flexible energy system that leaves nobody behind - and we're looking forward to exploring the role of flexibility in the net zero transition with panellists from across industry. We welcome stakeholders from across the sector to join us on September 8th to share experiences and discuss opportunities."

The webinar also comes just ahead of BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival, which takes place over three days from September 29th and will bring together thousands of top executives and campaigners from across the global economy to showcase how companies are working to accelerate the net zero transition. Readers can register for a free pass to the event through the Net Zero Festival website.