Corporate Leaders Group
In 2020, the stakes in the climate fight have never been higher
Can the progress unlocked in 2019 drive emissions cuts in 2020? It has to, argues Eliot Whittington of the Corporate Leaders Group
'Higher ambition': Corporate giants reiterate calls for climate action
Leading business and investor groups have again called on world leaders to deliver bolder decarbonisation targets, as influential TED Talks launches new climate focused programme
'Early action': Top corporates call on EU to strengthen 2030 carbon target
European Corporate Leaders Group calls on Brussels to increase 2030 emissions goal from 40 per cent to 55 per cent cut
Net Zero: EU businesses, investors, and unions back School Strike calls for bolder climate action
Open letter from leading business groups, investors, and trade unions signals support for wave of 'citizen mobilisations' and urges EU to formalise net zero emission strategy
Net Zero: Business leaders urge EU to adopt 2050 'climate-neutral' goal
Major corporates, including Unilever, Heathrow Airport, Tesco, Coca-Cola Europe, join NGOs in calling on EU to endorse net zero vision
Unilever, Coca-Cola, and others demand net zero UK emissions by 2050 'at the latest'
Group of corporates write to Prime Minister calling for UK to set legally binding climate targets in line with latest science
IPCC 1.5C: What should businesses do next?
Today's long-awaited report from the world's top climate scientists contained some stark warnings about the future of the planet - we look at businesses should respond
Corporate giants step up calls for national Net Zero emission goals
Big businesses reiterate backing for net zero targets, as European Commission throw weight behind campaign for bolder emissions goals
The drive to net zero emissions should be the next space race
With a month to go to the Global Climate Action Summit, Eliot Whittington reflects on the innovation and competition that can emerge from the accelerated pursuit of a net zero emission economy
Corporates urge EU to deliver 'clear signals' on climate, energy and green finance plans
Corporate Leaders Group writes to EU Council members, urging them to better align Europe's policy landscape with climate goals
Finding joy in the post-industrial age
Jill Duggan argues that consumers are increasingly favouring experiences and services over products, and green businesses have to respond
On circles and barriers: Business giants call for fresh policies to drive circular economy
Major new report from Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change warns policy barriers to circular economy need to be addressed
Moment of change presents fresh opportunity for climate leadership
Susanne Baker and Jill Duggan explain how the current period of political flux presents the government with a great opportunity to seize the agenda and promote climate action