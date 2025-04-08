Net zero: The world has changed and we must change with it by acting now

The UK's political consensus on climate change may be crumbling, but swift action from businesses can create and protect value from climate risks and secure the future of market-based economies, writes Bev Cornaby, director of the Corporate Leaders Group UK
Working in the climate space, change is seen as inevitable. To get to a more sustainable economy, we must transition, creating new markets, new ways of working and new ways of living. This inevitable change...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.