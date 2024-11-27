The UK is back as a global climate leader: Can it get the rest of the world to follow?

clock • 4 min read

The UK's enhanced presence, effort and ambition at COP29 was keenly felt by other countries and observers at the Summit, writes Beverly Cornaby from CISL's corporate Leaders Group

If there's one message the UK government wanted everyone to take away from their presence at COP29, it was: 'we are back'. The government announced its presence by making the UK the first of the G7...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Study: Global EV market share tops 17 per cent, as petrol and diesel sales stall

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

Government urged to extend life of nuclear power plans to help meet 2030 clean power goal

26 November 2024 • 5 min read
03

EV charging firms warn government against 'foolish' ZEV mandate changes

26 November 2024 • 6 min read
04

KPMG: 95 per cent of world's biggest 250 firms already publishing carbon targets

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Shilpika Gautam: 'It's optimism that fuels resilience and keeps us going'

26 November 2024 • 7 min read

More on Politics

The UK is back as a global climate leader: Can it get the rest of the world to follow?
Politics

The UK is back as a global climate leader: Can it get the rest of the world to follow?

The UK's enhanced presence, effort and ambition at COP29 was keenly felt by other countries and observers at the Summit, writes Beverly Cornaby from CISL's corporate Leaders Group

Beverly Cornaby, Corporate Leaders Group
clock 27 November 2024 • 4 min read
John Prescott was passionate about ocean protection – he nearly risked his life for it
Politics

John Prescott was passionate about ocean protection – he nearly risked his life for it

The former Deputy PM cared deeply about the environment and ocean protection, as he demonstrated on trip to the Maldives for a BBC report on coral bleaching in 1999, recalls journalist Roger Harrabin

Roger Harrabin
clock 26 November 2024 • 6 min read
COP29, what just happened?
Politics

COP29, what just happened?

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: COP29

Business Green
clock 25 November 2024 • 1 min read