Ignore the net zero sceptics - the UK needs a national conversation on climate action and resilience

Look at the climate impacts we are seeing and tell me with a straight face we don't need to act now, says CLG UK co-chair and Anglian Water CEO Peter Simpson
No one reading this piece will be insensitive to the growing cost-of-living challenge facing millions of people across the UK. Clearly, it's crucial that those who are struggling to make ends meet are...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial