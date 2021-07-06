'A once in a lifetime opportunity': Top businesses urge EU to turbocharge net zero strategy

A coalition of top corporates and leading business groups have called on the European Commission to seize the "once in a lifetime opportunity" to lay effective foundations for the EU's transition to a net zero emission economy offered by the bloc's upcoming package of climate legislation.

The Commission is expected to publish its 'Fit for 55 per cent' proposals later this month, setting out the legislative framework designed to help ensure the bloc delivers on its newly adopted target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent against 1990 levels by 2030.

Brussels hopes the package can help accelerate decarbonisation over the next decade and ramp up pressure on other major economies to adopt similar measures ahead of this autumn's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Last week, a group of 11 leading businesses and nine European and global business networks released an open letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling on her to deliver a comprehensive and ambitious new package that can both deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement and drive the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

"As business leaders with a stake in the EU, we see a once in a lifetime opportunity to deliver the transition to a net zero economy, as the world invests in the post- covid-19 recovery and as the world's biggest economies, corporations and investors themselves commit to a race to zero," the letter states, adding that "it is clear that the Green Deal and the EU's growth strategy are one and the same, and that the upcoming 'Fit for 55 per cent' package of climate legislation can provide the engine for that strategy".

The letter was backed by senior executives from IKEA, Iberdrola, Unilever, Signify, Salesforce.com and others, as well as CLG Europe, the Aldersgate Group, CDP, and the We Mean Business coalition. Other businesses and industry groups are also invited to sign the open letter up to the anticipated publication of the new legislative package on July 14th.

The letter stresses that an ambitious new package would unlock multiple economic benefits right across the bloc, arguing that "action now will boost a green, digital and inclusive economic recovery in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic and develop EU economic strength in the growing new industries and clean markets of the future".

"By managing social concerns across the proposals, the EU can deliver economic prosperity for all and increase the ability of current and future generations to deal with climate change," it added.

The group also set out 10 guiding principles that should guide the EU's decarbonisation efforts, including a focus on providing policy certainty for businesses, ensuring there is a plan to deliver emissions reductions that exceed the 55 per cent target, and aligning fiscal levers and wider EU policies with the net zero transition.

"This letter shows the deep support from major European businesses for a 'Fit for 55 package' that lives up to its name," said Eliot Whittington, director of CLG Europe. "To win the race to a zero carbon economy and safeguard a stable climate for EU citizens we need to be fit for 55 per cent reductions or more, modernising our economy and seizing the opportunities that come with new industries and markets. The letter sets out ten critical elements that can deliver effective change and allow the EU to set the mould that shapes global progress."

His comments were echoed by Ignacio S. Galán, chairman and CEO at Iberdrola, who argued that "Europe's leadership on climate action will be enhanced with a robust and coherent 'Fit for 55 per cent' policy package, which can create optimism for the whole world".

"The correct policy signals will give investors the certainty needed to accelerate the transition towards a net zero economy, by unlocking significant investment in renewable energy, networks, storage and forward looking industries, such as green hydrogen," he added. "Ambitious climate policies will also drive the economic recovery."

The Commission has signalled it is keen to deliver a sweeping new package designed to mobilise drastically increased investment in low carbon infrastructure over the next decade. However, attempts to introduce more ambitious decarbonisation targets and policies have in the past been stymied by opposition from some Eastern European states, which have voiced concerns about the impact on their largely coal-dependent economies.