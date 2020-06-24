Committee On Climate Change
Wild solutions: Public bodies back CCC call for expansion of forests, peatlands, and wetlands
The Environment Agency, Forestry Commission and Natural England have voiced strong support for several key recommendations outlined in today’s Committee on Climate Change land use report
Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management
Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions
'We must get our own house in order': CCC urges immediate net zero action from government
UK's climate advisors set key priorities for Boris Johnson's government in 2020 and beyond, urging him to 'seize opportunity' of landslide election win
CCC: Bolder climate action needed as Scotland gears up to host COP26
Scottish progress in cutting emissions in sectors outside the power industry is not yet up to scratch, according to the government's climate change advisors
Ministers reject CCC call to include aviation and shipping in UK climate targets
Government disappoints campaigners by insisting shipping and aviation emissions should be dealt with at a UN level
Climate change watchdog to publish fresh net zero advice ahead of COP26
Advice for the sixth carbon budget - which will be the first to follow net zero pathway - scheduled for September 2020
Court of Appeal hears case against Heathrow expansion
Net zero goal makes case against Heathrow expansion far stronger, campaigners claim
'We are working at pace': Andrea Leadsom promises new net zero 'pathway'
Flurry of announcements as government confirms plans for Green GB Week, tables Environment Bill, and promises fresh action on transport emissions
Party politics is putting net zero at risk
Net zero means separating climate action from traditional Left / Right priorities, writes Ed Birkett
CCC: Aviation and shipping strategies should be pulled into line with net zero goals
Committee on Climate Change writes to Transport Secretary to reiterate that UK net zero goal for 2050 includes international aviation and shipping emissions
CCC: 'Carbon pricing alone will not provide sufficient decarbonisation'
Climate change advisors tell government that a suite of net zero policies is needed after UK exits the EU's emissions trading system
Three key building blocks for a net zero carbon policy framework
The government must meet these milestones if net zero is to become a reality, argues Danial Sturge from the Energy Systems Catapult
The RAB model isn't perfect, but it might be the only route to net zero
Nuclear urgently needs a new funding model to make net zero emissions possible, argues Prospect's Sue Ferns
This is getting embarrassing
It may have been overshadowed by another dramatic day in Westminster, but yesterday the government was effectively accused of a dereliction of duty in the face of the climate crisis
Net Zero: CCC sets out six urgent priorities for the next PM
CCC chair Lord Deben offers advice on the first things a new Prime Minister should do to plug the UK's widening emissions gap
'Like Dad's Army': CCC slams UK's 'ramshackle' climate change preparations
UK failing to prepare for impacts of climate change while plans for cutting emissions remain lacking, Committee on Climate Change warns
Heathrow reveals details of third runway 'masterplan'
Climate campaigners remain insistent airport expansion is incompatible with UK's emission reduction targets
Net Zero Next: What happens now the UK has pledged to go net zero?
From re-writing carbon budgets to Treasury reviews into decarbonisation costs, BusinessGreen walks you through the next steps for the UK's historic net zero strategy
How can we deliver a net zero emissions UK?
The Committee on Climate Change's net zero report was missing a trick on two crucial issues, argues Climate-KIC's Andy Kerr
Net Zero: Government confirms potential emissions carry over plan
Long term net zero target looks set to be tabled next week, but previously banked emissions savings could yet be used
Reports: Government considering 'accounting tricks' to relax climate targets
FT reports government is planning to roll over surplus in previous carbon budgets to make it easier to meet future targets, in direct defiance of CCC advice
120 UK businesses call on UK government to adopt 2050 net zero target
John Lewis, Waitrose, Arup and Coca-Cola among firms urging the government to follow Committee on Climate Change advice
Faster, deeper, fairer - how the Committee on Climate Change's recommendations could be improved
Total cumulative emissions are what really matter, argues Friends of the Earth's Mike Childs
Are UK shipping and aviation bodies on board with the net zero transition?
The CCC says both shipping and aviation should reach net zero emissions by 2050, but trade bodies are arguing their emissions should be regulated at a global level