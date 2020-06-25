'There is no other option': Five key takeaways from the CCC's green recovery advice

The CCC has produced a 'bumper' progress report this year to address the Covid-19 crisis
The Committee on Climate Change has today set out its detailed green recovery recommendations – here is BusinessGreen's need-to-know guide

"This wasn't quite the year that we ordered," noted Committee on Climate Change CEO, Chris Stark, yesterday. He was on hand, alongside CCC chairman Lord Deben, to launch the advisory body's latest assessment...

