How best to solve a problem like carbon pricing?
A new OECD report weights up the pros and cons of a host of carbon pricing options, from cap and trade systems to flat fuel taxes
As the world reels from the shockwaves unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, focus is understandably and necessarily on efforts to build a recovery from the economic wreckage, with consensus fast building...
BlackRock votes against AB Volvo chief on climate-related grounds
Move from the world's largest asset manager delivers a warning shot to other boardrooms dithering on climate action.
Oil and Gas UK maps out 'Pathway to Net Zero'
Industry commits to halving operational emissions within the next decade, as it seeks to deliver net zero emissions from UK basin by 2050
Flexitricity hits 500MW milestone, forecasts "dramatic growth"
Firm's virtual power plant aggregates flexibility from a wide range of assets owned by customers across Britain, ranging from hospitals, universities, local authorities, district heating schemes, supermarkets and commercial growers.