Net Zero: Boris Johnson endorses 'whole systems approach' to UK decarbonisation effort

The Prime Minister recently wrote to the Council for Science and Technology to broadly welcome proposals for a sweeping national net zero decarbonisation programme

Boris Johnson has further underscored his commitment to the UK's net zero emissions target, signalling his backing for a "whole systems approach" that he regards as "particularly vital" if the government is to meet its ambitious decarbonisation goals.

At the start of the year the co-chairs of the Council for Science and Technology, government Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Sir Patrick Vallance and President and Vice-Chancellor of Manchester University Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, wrote to the Prime Minister to submit a report on "how the government might use a disciplined and rigorous whole systems approach to deliver a better transition towards the net-zero emissions target".

The wide-ranging report warns that achieving net zero emissions "will require fundamental changes in our society and economy" and argues that the government should step up decarbonisation efforts now and "not rely on the invention of new, breakthrough technologies to achieve net zero by 2050, though many will arise and prove their worth".

"The challenge today is to put in place the right infrastructure to implement and improve known and emerging technologies at scale, and to make the challenging policy decisions required to drive change across the whole system," Vallance and Rothwell advised. "This will require very strong leadership from government, an open dialogue with citizens and innovative approaches to policy making and delivery across the UK, working with devolved administrations, local authorities and industries."

The report emphasises the need for an all-encompassing net zero strategy where "a rigorous systems approach will reveal the effects that policy decisions in all areas of government will have on delivery of net zero, enabling decision-makers to understand how different policies interact and influence the transition of the whole economy towards net zero".

"It will also enable government to understand the interaction between mitigation, adaptation and resilience, including the need to protect biodiversity and wider sustainability initiatives," the letter adds.

Vallance and Rothwell also called for an approach to clean tech R&D that some critics have argued is somewhat at odds with the government's focus on high tech innovation.

"We strongly believe that investment in R&D will be an essential part of the drive to decarbonise the economy both in the UK and overseas," they write. "Strong investment in fundamental research will give us the knowledge and capability to address a range of future needs that may not yet be fully understood. A triple track approach is needed (discover, develop, deploy) with greater emphasis on the R&D required to deploy and remove barriers to market-ready technologies that could help to mitigate climate change, and to accelerate those that are in advanced stages of development."

And the letter signals support for the government's levelling up agenda, arguing that "place will be an important lens through which to consider potential pathways and the implications of action on net zero. There will be opportunities to reinvigorate local economies in some areas as industry is decarbonised and different natural resources become increasingly important".

The Council for Science and Technology's recommendations largely echo many of those put forward by the Committee on Climate Change in recent years.

Specifically, it calls for a three-pronged strategy whereby the government strengthens the institutions, governance frameworks and leadership structures needed across central government to drive action to achieve net zero emissions; develops the analytical capability, flow of information, and reporting needed to inform decisions, including through "requiring all regulators to develop an explicit first-order objective to support the transition to net zero by 2050"; and maximises the contribution of technology, mobilises financial systems, and galvanises international collaboration in pursuit of net zero emissions, with a particular priority being the announcement of "a clear, credible domestic plan for achieving net zero to set an example that could help inspire international action and commitment under [the UK's] presidency of the COP26 [Climate Summit] in Glasgow".

In a largely unreported letter sent late last month, the Prime Minister responded to the Council's report by declaring that he welcomes its recommendations and agrees with "much of what you have said".

"Taking a whole systems approach to deliver net zero will be particularly vital," he added, "and the Energy White Paper will be an opportunity for us to set out how our thinking has progressed in this area."

The long-awaited Energy White Paper is one of a raft of key climate policy moves that remain in the pipeline, including the government's imminent Transport Decarbonisation Plan, Green Heat Strategy, Future Homes Standard, Jet Zero Council, post-Brexit agricultural subsidy reform, and overarching updated national climate action plan, all of which are expected in the coming months.

Campaigners and business leaders also remain optimistic that the Autumn Budget and Spending Review will deliver fresh investment in support of the government's stated goal of engineering a "green recovery" from the coronavirus crisis.

In his letter, Johnson stops short of promising that a new over-arching net zero strategy will be delivered, but he signals his support for the core governance and innovation reforms proposed by the Vallance and Rothwell.

"I also agree about the fundamental importance of this agenda being driven from the centre of government and the critical role of the Cabinet Committee on Climate Change will have in driving forward our work and unifying and increasing ambition across all government departments," Johnson writes.

In addition, he welcomes calls for a "mission-driven approach to innovation" and says he will "look to the Net Zero Innovation Board to provide leadership and bring together different departments and public bodies to deliver this".

And he promises that the government will consider recommendations for the creation of a new infrastructure bank, echoing recent comments from Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng that revealed the government was mulling plans to relaunch the Green Investment Bank that was privatised by the previous Conservative government.

Johnson also signalled that he was looking forward to hosting the rescheduled COP26 Climate Summit next year and "grasping the opportunity" to build on the UK's leadership in the global net zero transition.

The letter will likely be welcomed by green business leaders and campaigners, many of whom have praised the government's pledge to deliver a "green recovery" but have also become increasingly frustrated at the failure to publish a more ambitious and coherent net zero strategy.

It also comes as the outgoing head of the government's diplomatic service and Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Sir Simon McDonald last week publicly stressed the huge importance of the COP26 Summit, declaring that it would be next year's "biggest, most important international meeting".

In 2019 @JillMorrisFCO left @foreignoffice Leadership Conference early in order to help secure next climate conference for 🇬🇧 with 🇮🇹. Team succeeded. Now rearranged for Nov 2021, @COP26 will be next year's biggest, most important intl meeting: Net zero in 2050 = opening ambition pic.twitter.com/VL8iQgluYu — Sir Simon McDonald (@SMcDonaldFCO) August 18, 2020

Privately a number of observers remain concerned that preparations for COP26 are slipping behind schedule and are warning that the government urgently needs to deliver a revamped net zero strategy and a renewed diplomatic push if it is to deliver on its promises to drive a green recovery and deliver a successful Summit.