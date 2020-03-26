coal mining
Boris Johnson announces ban on foreign aid for coal mines and power stations
New policy will stop the UK 'outsourcing' its emissions to developing countries, Johnson tells UK-Africa summit
UK's first deep coalmine in decades secures green light
Work now set to start early next year on Woodhouse Colliery, which plans to extract coking coal from under the sea off the coast of Cumbria
US coal titan Murray Energy files for bankruptcy
The firm's demise comes amid plummeting coal production, consumption, and export figures in the US, as the fossil fuel is undercut by natural gas and ever-cheaper renewables
'Increasingly uncompetitive': BNP Paribas AM tightens coal investment policy
French bank's tighter exclusions on firms engaged in thermal coal mining and coal-fired power generation to come into effect from 2020
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Talks grind on
Thursday in Katowice brought news on pre-2020 carbon cutting progress, guidelines for dealing with climate migration, and an update on progress of official talks
High Court quashes Sajid Javid's rejection of Druridge Bay coal mine
Bank's Mining wins appeal against former Housing and Communities Secretary's rejection of new open cast coal mine on climate grounds