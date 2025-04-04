Planning application withdrawn for Whitehaven coal mine

Stuart Stone
3 min read
Planning application withdrawn for Whitehaven coal mine

Government confirms West Cumbria Mining has withdrawn planning application for controversial coal mine

The company behind proposals for a new coal mine at Whitehaven in Cumbria has formally withdrawn its planning application for the controversial project, the government has today confirmed. A letter...

