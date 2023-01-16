'Legal error': Friends of the Earth launches legal action over Cumbrian coal mine approval

Friends of the Earth today confirmed that it has officially kicked off legal action against the government's controversial decision to grant planning approval for a new coal mine in Cumbria.

The campaign group said it filed an application with the High Court to challenge the government's decision late on Friday afternoon, arguing that the decision was unlawful on multiple grounds.

Friends of the Earth campaigner, Tony Bosworth, said the legal challenge would focus on how Secretary of State Michael Gove dealt with evidence relating to climate change put forward by Friends of the Earth and others at the planning inquiry. "Planning to open a new coal mine in the middle of a climate emergency is unthinkable," he added.

The campaign group said that the government's lengthy decision document explaining its approval for the Whitehaven coal mine "glossed over" or ignored submissions to the planning inquiry made by environmental campaigners. "This led to a fundamentally confused approach to the climate change impacts of the proposed development, which constitutes legal error," the group said.

Specifically, the application for a judicial review of the decision alleges the government's conclusion that the mine developer's plans to purchase carbon offsets would result in 'net zero' emissions from the site for the period of the UK's Sixth Carbon Budget was "wrong and unlawful" as such offset credits do not count towards the UK's carbon budgets.

"Of particular importance in this legal challenge is whether the Secretary of State lawfully concluded that the purchase of carbon credits would make a meaningful contribution to the UK's net zero targets, given their achievement relied on domestic - as opposed to international - offsetting," said Rowan Smith, solicitor at Leigh Day, which is acting on behalf of Friends of the Earth. "Friends of the Earth's legal claim has now been filed with the Court. It is our hope that a hearing is granted to allow full argument on these matters."

The application also accuses Gove of failing to adequately consider the international impacts of the decision in terms of its potential to result in reduced decarbonisation efforts from other countries and questions the extent to which the coal extracted from the proposed mine would "substitute" for other coal in the market.

"Expert evidence was presented that anything less than perfect substitution would result in a significant increase in global emissions from the combustion of coal, at a time when the science and diplomacy was clear that urgent reductions in emissions are needed," Friends of the Earth said. "In his decision the Secretary of State concluded there would be no net increase in carbon emissions from coking coal as a result of the mine, on account of their being "some degree of substitution" and/or "the potential for a significant degree of substitution to occur". He failed to deal with the point that there needs to be complete substitution of coal [from the mine] to ensure a 'neutral' effect on climate change globally."

And the application highlights how the government's decision on how to assess downstream emissions from the mine is based on a previous court judgement, which is itself now subject to appeal.

The government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Bosworth urged the government to recognise that the mine is incompatible with the UK's climate goals and now deliver an alternative green growth plan for the region. "The people of West Cumbria have been badly let down by years of government under-investment," he said. "Long-term, sustainable jobs are desperately wanted and needed.

"Hundreds of jobs could be created in the area by a programme to insulate homes which would also bring down household energy bills and cut climate emissions. How soon this happens is down to the government and when it makes the investment that is so clearly needed. West Cumbria should be at the forefront of the transition to a green economy that would see the UK leading the way towards a zero-carbon future."