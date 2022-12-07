'Totally unacceptable': Anger as government approves first UK coal mine in 30 years

"Absolutely indefensible", "a ridiculous and dreadful decision", and a move that "further cements Rishi Sunak as an out of date fossil fuel PM in a renewable age". Those were just a few of the initial reactions this evening from across the political spectrum to the government's decision to grant planning approval to controversial proposals to develop the UK's first new coal mine in 30 years.

Despite having led calls to "consign coal to history" at last year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, the government this evening published an official decision confirming Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove had granted planning permission for the controversial project.

In a lengthy report that ran to over 400 pages Gove essentially sided with claims from developer West Cumbria Mining that the project would be the world's first 'net zero' coal mine, since it would offset the emissions from the construction phase.

He also agreed with the planning inspectorate that the use of the resulting coking coal in the steel industry "would have a broadly neutral effect on the global release of greenhouse gas emissions from coal used in steel making", given steel plants would alternatively have to source coal from overseas.

But Gove's analysis and decision was immediately contested by campaign groups and energy experts, while the government's own independent advisors the Climate Change Committee (CCC) condemned the move.

Earlier this year, CCC chair Lord Deben said approving the mine would be "absolutely indefensible" and this evening he told Times Radio the decision was "totally unacceptable" and would "undermine the whole of Britain's reputation in the world". He also pushed back at the government's assertion the project would not lead to higher emissions, arguing that 85 per cent of the coal from the mine was expected to be exported and the government had produced estimates that "do not include the emissions of the coal being burnt".

A previous analysis from think tank Green Alliance warned the mine would produce emissions equivalent to putting 200,000 extra cars on UK roads each year.

Campaigners have also highlighted how the coal from the mine is thought to be unsuitable for use by UK steel plants and warned that the project is at risk of becoming a stranded asset if the steel industry delivers on its promise to develop a wave of new low carbon steel plants that rely on hydrogen or renewable power for energy.

Lord Stern, the acclaimed economist behind the influential Stern Review, slammed the decision. "Opening a coalmine in the UK now is a serious mistake: economic, social, environmental, financial and political," he said. "Economically, it is investing in the technologies of the last century, not this, and that is the wrong path to growth. Socially, it is pursuing jobs in industries that are on the way out, creating future job insecurity.

"Environmentally, it is adding to world supply and thus consumption of coal and releasing greenhouse gases when there is an urgent need to reduce them. And politically, it is undermining the UK's authority on the most important global issue of our times."

MPs also questioned the wisdom of the move, warning it would undermine the UK's wider climate strategy and weaken its authority on the world stage at a time when it is trying to convince emerging economies to transition away from coal power.

Over the weekend, COP26 President Alok Sharma reiterated his opposition to the project warning that it would "not only be a backward step for UK climate action but also damage the UK's hard-won international reputation… as a leader in the global fight against climate change".

Green MP Caroline Lucas accused the government of approving plans for a "climate-busting, backward-looking, business-wrecking, stranded asset coal mine", while the Lib Dem's Tim Farron, who represents a Cumbrian constituency, accused the government of "a pathetic failure of leadership". "Climate change is our biggest earthly threat, yet the Tories want to dig up and burn more fossil fuels," he added.

Labour's shadow energy and climate minister, Ed Miliband, said the decision "is no solution to the energy crisis, it does not offer secure, long-term jobs, and it marks this government giving up on all pretence of climate leadership".

"Waving this mine through further cements Rishi Sunak as an out of date fossil fuel PM in a renewable age," he added.

However, the government can expect support for the decision from some of its backbenchers, who maintain that the development can be made compatible with the UK's net zero goals and would deliver lower emissions compared to importing higher levels of coal from overseas. Mark Jenkinson, Conservative MP for Workington, said there was "no sense in importing all of our coking coal, which would be an abdication of our climate commitments".

But green groups this evening reiterated that several leading UK based steel companies have signalled they are unlikely to use coal from the mine, while critics also warned that the government was yet to demonstrate how CCS would be deployed at UK steel plants to help deliver on its climate goals.

"Only a month ago, Rishi Sunak was claiming he wanted to make the UK a 'clean energy superpower'," said Greenpeace UK Policy Director Doug Parr. "Now, he has approved the first new coal mine in over 30 years. The UK government risks becoming a superpower in climate hypocrisy rather than climate leadership. How can we possibly expect other countries to rein in fossil fuel extraction when we're building new coal mines here?

"Worse still, this mine will do absolutely nothing for the UK's energy security since the coal it contains can only be used for steelmaking, not generating power, and more than 80 per cent of it is earmarked for sale in Europe anyway. There's a technological revolution building in steel-making, but this approach could make the UK a backwater in the 21st-century clean tech race."

Parr also accused the government of cynically trying to neutralise criticism of its decision by yesterday moving to ease restrictions on new onshore wind farms.

"Ministers are only fooling themselves if they think lifting some of the restrictions on onshore wind in England will somehow make up for the go-ahead for this coal mine," he said. "Everyone else can see that both moving away from coal and unleashing onshore wind are long overdue moves, and there's just no excuse for more dithering."

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting as to whether the project will ever be developed. Campaign groups are now examining the planning approval to see if there could be grounds to a legal challenge. A number of successful recent cases have seen courts order the government to update its climate policies after it was ruled that Ministers were in breach of the Climate Change Act or the UK's obligations under the Paris Agreement.

And in news that will further strengthen experts' claims that the coal from the new mine will struggle to find a long-term market, the New York Times reported yesterday that the US has sent the EU proposals for a major new green steel and aluminium trade deal. The proposed Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel and Aluminum would see countries that trade low carbon steel and aluminium avoid import tariffs, with levies instead being imposed on metals that have been produced using high carbon methods.

Supporters of the approach argue it would provide a major incentive for steel and aluminium manufacturers to invest in low carbon production technologies, while protecting them from unfair competition from companies that continue to rely on emissions-intensive processes. The mooted agreement, along with various corporate initiatives to drive demand for green steel, should help erode future demand for coking coal as more steel firms switch to hydrogen and renewables-based fuels.