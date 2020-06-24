Climeworks
Climeworks launches CO2-into-stone subscription service
Swiss carbon capture pioneers launch online shop where individuals can buy carbon dioxide removal service to offset emissions
Guilt-free flying? Euro firms seek to make renewable jet fuel from air
Plans underway for pilot plant at Rotterdam The Hague airport
Coca-Cola bottler experiments with turning emissions into effervescence
Pilot project in Switzerland aims to establish a viable market for captured carbon
World first: Coca-Cola HBC to use captured CO2 to add the fizz in soft drinks
Swiss soft drinks bottler teams up with carbon capture pioneers Climeworks to make the world's first fizzy drink using CO2 sucked from the air
Climeworks launches third direct air CO2 capture plant
Swiss-based firm's third Direct Air Capture facility will filter up to 150 tonnes from ambient air over the next year and a half
Climeworks raises €30m to scale carbon-sucking technology
Swiss firm aims to use the cash to commercialise pioneering CO2 capture technology
Offset reset? Climeworks secures 'historic' first contracts for CO2-sucking system
Swiss firm claims 'historic' deals mark the first time a company has been commissioned to permanently remove CO2 from the atmosphere
Climeworks flicks switch on 'world first' atmosperic carbon capture plant
Iceland site hailed as the first ever facility to remove carbon dioxide straight from the air and store it underground