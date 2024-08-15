BeZero Carbon awards first 'AAA' rating to Orca Direct Air Capture project

Hopes that Direct Air Capture (DAC) projects can deliver a secure means of removing carbon from the atmosphere were given a boost this week, after carbon ratings agency BeZero Carbon issued its first 'AAA' rating to Climework's flagship Orca project in Iceland.

The 'AAA' rating indicates the carbon credits issued by the Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage (DACCS) project have been deemed to have the highest likelihood of removing and safely storing a tonne of CO2 from the atmosphere.

The rating represents another first for Project Orca, which uses geothermal energy to power a process that captures CO2 from the atmosphere and stores it in rock formations. The project, which is intended as a trail-blazer for a fleet of larger CACCS projects from Switzerland-based Climeworks, has been operational since 2021 and aims for an annual removal of 2,600 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year.

BeZero Carbon's ratings platform independently reviews projects that issue carbon credits and rates them based on their effectiveness and the likelihood they will deliver promised carbon savings or removals.

The aim is to provide purchasers of carbon credits with ratings that allow them to spread risk across their carbon credit portfolios and inform the market so that higher quality carbon credits can command higher prices.

Ratings could prove particularly important for the emerging market for credits from engineered carbon removal projects, which tend to be more expensive but should find it easier to demonstrate and quantify carbon removals compared to nature-based projects.

BeZero Carbon said it has currently rated 43 per cent of all issued engineered carbon removal credits, and 100 per cent of DACCS issuance.

"Independent third-party ratings can help scale this nascent sector by boosting investor confidence in the quality of a given carbon credit," the company said. "This helps investors understand the likelihood that credits bought will deliver on their climate claims, in turn channelling capital into vital climate solutions such as engineered carbon removals."

Dr Spencer Meyer, chief ratings officer at BeZero Carbon, hailed the issuance of a triple A rating as a major milestone for the nascent market.

"Achieving an 'AAA' rating is a tremendously high bar to clear, and we've been deliberately cautious in issuing any until now," he said. "That's why it's hugely significant to be announcing our first today in what is an indicator of genuine quality in the market.

"We're particularly proud to publish the industry's first public DACCS rating, as carbon removal is an essential mechanism to reach net zero emissions. The sector requires significant investment to reach the scale where it can deliver meaningful impact for the planet, and ratings are quickly becoming integral to building the confidence needed to spur demand for any type of high-quality credits."

The new rating comes amidst a major debate over how to gauge the quality of carbon credits and the extent to which they should be allowed to count towards corporate net zero targets.

The debate was triggered by the decision by the Science Based Targets Initiative to review its standard for corporate net zero targets, raising the prospect of a relaxation in the rules governing the use of carbon credits to compensate for value chain emissions.

The proposals were welcomed by many businesses and participants in the carbon market, who argued it would help drive investment into a wider range of emissions reduction and carbon removal projects.

But critics have warned that allowing for the wider use of carbon credits to count towards net zero targets could ease pressure on corporates to cut emissions at source and drive demand for cheaper carbon credits of questionable quality.

Meanwhile, this week the International Tree Foundation wrote to the SBTI urging it to consider so-called Beyond Value Chain Mitigation approaches to meeting net zero targets that encourage firms to "invest in high-integrity projects which contribute to positive outcomes for our collective progress to global net zero and a nature- and people-positive world - regardless of whether these projects produce credits".

