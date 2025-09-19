Climeworks inks 'largest-ever' CO2 removal deal with Schneider Electric

Multi-year offtake agreement is Schneider Electric's first purchase of 'high-durability' carbon removals in support of its net zero commitments
Schneider Electric has today announced a "landmark deal" with Climeworks to support the removal of an estimated 31,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere by 2039. The deal represents the French energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis