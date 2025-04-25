Global Briefing: Study claims world's biggest firms have caused $28tr in climate damage

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

President Trump backs seabed mining, Climeworks inks another carbon removal deal, and a new EV charging record is declared

More than 100 of the world's biggest companies are responsible for causing $28tr in climate damage, with more than half the estimated costs caused by the world's 10 largest oil and gas firms alone...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Keir Starmer: 'Homegrown clean energy is in the DNA of my government'

Zonal pricing: Ed Miliband stresses he is 'not in favour of a postcode lottery on bills'

More on Politics

Starmer says he is serious about clean energy - businesses should believe him
Politics

Starmer says he is serious about clean energy - businesses should believe him

The government's net zero strategy is accelerating, regardless of what anonymous sources keep suggesting to the contrary

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 April 2025 • 7 min read
Keir Starmer: 'Homegrown clean energy is in the DNA of my government'
Politics

Keir Starmer: 'Homegrown clean energy is in the DNA of my government'

Prime Minister hits back at critics of government's renewables drive as he warns backing away from clean energy transition would 'serve no one'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 April 2025 • 3 min read
Homegrown low carbon power is our nationally chosen route to energy security
Politics

Homegrown low carbon power is our nationally chosen route to energy security

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband's speech to the Summit on the Future of Energy Security - in full

Ed Miliband, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary
clock 24 April 2025 • 7 min read