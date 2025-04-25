Global Briefing: Study claims world's biggest firms have caused $28tr in climate damage

President Trump backs seabed mining, Climeworks inks another carbon removal deal, and a new EV charging record is declared
More than 100 of the world's biggest companies are responsible for causing $28tr in climate damage, with more than half the estimated costs caused by the world's 10 largest oil and gas firms alone...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis