Playing it cool: Major firms sign up to The Climate Group's 'Cooling Challenge'
Indian conglomerates Mahindra & Mahindra, and Godrej Consumer, among firms promising to run cooling operations more efficiently as part of EP100
EV100: Centrica, SSE, and Mitie pledge to turn vehicle fleets electric
Big Six energy rivals join global electric vehicle drive alongside facilities services giant Mitie
RBS, Landsec, and Thomson Reuters become latest corporates to step up climate action
Flurry of ambitious new targets unveiled, as Climate Group campaign welcomes first two firms to join RE100, EV100, and EP100 initiatives
COP24: As Trump administration prepares to promote coal, business giants step up calls for bolder climate action
Business groups launch series of new initiatives to help mainstream clean technologies and sustainable practices
The time to collaborate on climate action is now
The Climate Group's Helen Clarkson reflects on a week in California that highlighted how rapidly the corporate response to climate change is evolving
'Renewables are the solution': Sony, RBS, McKinsey, and WeWork join RE100
More major corporates commit to 100 per cent renewable electricity ahead of this week's Global Climate Action Summit
Global businesses, cities and unite for Zero Emission Vehicle Challenge
The Climate Group and C40 Cities-led initiative sees firms and governments unite to boost EV purchasing power and drive demand for low carbon transport
COP23: World leaders urged to strengthen renewables action plans
As more corporates commit to sourcing 100 per cent renewable power, calls grow for clean power to play a central role in revamped national climate plans
Are you a #climateoptimist? Blue Chips back global campaign to highlight climate solutions
The Climate Group and Futerra kick off new campaign to encourage individuals and firms to promote mechanisms for tackling climate change
Kellogg, Estée Lauder, and DBS Bank join growing ranks of RE100 clean power initiative
Fresh wave of blue chip firms unveil 100 per cent renewable power commitments
100 multinationals commit to 100 per cent renewable power
RE100 initiative celebrates milestone with confirmation that Blue Chip firms are on track to create demand for renewable power equivalent to the total electricity demand of Poland
Businesses and governments call for global carbon price in bid 'to prevent dangerous warming'
Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition of more than 200 organisations calls for expansion of carbon pricing to cover 25 per cent of total emissions by 2020
EP100: H&M dresses for energy-saving success
Fashion giant and LED lighting specialist Cree become latest firms to join EP100 energy productivity initiative
World states and regions 'on track' with 2020 climate goals
CDP report finds emissions targets of regional governments are on track for 2020 but ambition needs stepping up in the long-term