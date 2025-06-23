Study: UK among leading global markets for corporate fleet electrification

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report from Climate Group reveals leading global markets for fleet electrification as it revamps global EV100 initiative

The UK, Singapore, and China have been named as the most advanced markets for zero-emission corporate fleets in a new report today, which celebrates the "real possibility" that fleet electrification will...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'An unprecedented opportunity': Study claims AI could cut global emissions by up to 5.4 billion tonnes by 2035

Material Evolution secures funding from HSBC to build low-carbon cement business

More on Automotive

Study: UK among leading global markets for corporate fleet electrification
Automotive

Study: UK among leading global markets for corporate fleet electrification

New report from Climate Group reveals leading global markets for fleet electrification as it revamps global EV100 initiative

Amber Rolt
clock 23 June 2025 • 3 min read
Study: Battery EVs the 'most reliable' climate mitigation option for passenger cars
Automotive

Study: Battery EVs the 'most reliable' climate mitigation option for passenger cars

EVs repeatedly deliver the lowest carbon footprints under the vast majority of emissions reduction pathways and passenger car use cases, study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 June 2025 • 4 min read
Octopus Energy launches its first at home EV charger
Automotive

Octopus Energy launches its first at home EV charger

First wave of customers to be offered 5,000 free miles of driving

Amber Rolt
clock 20 June 2025 • 1 min read