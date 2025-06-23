Study: UK among leading global markets for corporate fleet electrification

New report from Climate Group reveals leading global markets for fleet electrification as it revamps global EV100 initiative
The UK, Singapore, and China have been named as the most advanced markets for zero-emission corporate fleets in a new report today, which celebrates the "real possibility" that fleet electrification will...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis