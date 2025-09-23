Global emissions accounting is evolving - it's time for businesses to get ready

The most widely-used standard for measuring and reporting emissions is gearing itself towards locally sourced, hourly carbon-free electricity - businesses should start preparing now, writes Climate Group's Sam Kimmins
The Greenhouse Gas Protocol is the foundation companies stand on for measuring their emissions. Its guidance on Scope 2 emissions – from electricity procurement – was first published in 2014, when the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis