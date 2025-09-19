ISO and GHG Protocol partnership: 'The direction of travel is simplification'

Stuart Stone
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
EXPLAINER - The merging of existing climate reporting standards has been hailed as a 'watershed', with experts claiming it could save time, money, and administrative headaches - But what happens now?

Last week, the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol) agreed to merge their existing climate standards into a single framework and co-found a series...

Author spotlight

View profile
More on Carbon Accounting

Wholesaler Sugro offers members free Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting
Carbon Accounting

Wholesaler Sugro offers members free Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting

Buying group for independent wholesalers teams up with reporting platform My Emissions Ltd to provide new emissions data

Amber Rolt
clock 12 September 2025 • 1 min read
Publishing industry debuts new emissions calculator
Carbon Accounting

Publishing industry debuts new emissions calculator

Professional Publishers Association launches new tool designed to help print, digital, and events businesses decarbonise in line with UK net zero targets

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 September 2025 • 2 min read
Corporate climate retreat? Our numbers tell a different story entirely
Carbon Accounting

Corporate climate retreat? Our numbers tell a different story entirely

Contrary to any prevailing narrative, the big picture is clear: corporate climate action is growing worldwide - writes David Kennedy, CEO of the Science-Based Targets initiative

David Kennedy, Science-Based Targets initiative
clock 14 August 2025 • 4 min read