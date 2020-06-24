climate disclosure
On climate risk, financial regulators are leaving us exposed to a devastating crisis
UK financial regulators are failing to enforce disclosure regulations, allowing companies to ignore climate risk, writes ClientEarth's Stephanie Morton
Institute of Directors backs stronger climate governance in bid to 'restore trust in British business'
Senior UK business leaders call on next government to beef up climate reporting and establish Sovereign Wealth Fund to boost investment in green economy
Climate risk reporting: An essential tool for a net zero and resilient economy
Introducing mandatory climate risk disclosure for businesses and investors is an essential part of achieving net zero emissions argues Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group
Come clean on climate risk or face mandatory disclosure rules, Carney tells business
Bank of England governor warns firms have two years to improve their reporting on climate risk or regulators will impose rules
Responsible investors must view ESG and financial data through same lens
Business are doing more to become sustainable, but our investment community doesn't make it easy to assess progress, argues EPRA's Hassan Sabir
Quarter of world's biggest firms 'fail to disclose emissions'
Grantham Research Institute found half do not factor climate crisis in decision-making
CDP creates new investment indices spotlighting corporate climate leaders
Non-profit analyst teams up with Euronext to launch 'world's first' global index selecting stocks based on their performance against key environmental challenges
By defining 'green finance', the EU hopes it can kickstart low-carbon investment
Bumper report from the European Commission sets out criteria to define sustainable finance in a bid to protect investors from 'greenwash'
'Poseidon Principles': Banks pledge to align shipping portfolios with climate goals
Eleven banks with a combined shipping finance portfolio of $100bn have pledged to disclose how successfully the assets are aligned with the IMO's emissions reduction strategy
Lib Dem leadership candidates back mandatory climate-related risks disclosure
Ed Davey calls for the disclosure of climate-related risks to be made mandatory, to help investors assess companies' preparedness for the low-carbon transition
From Heathrow to The City, is the climate emergency response starting to take shape?
A flurry of stories this weekend suggest policymakers are starting to think about what a net zero economy will require, but are businesses ready for the controversial decisions that await?
Jeremy Grantham: Investors with climate-friendly strategies will be 'handsomely rewarded'
Veteran investor insists well-designed climate strategy offers investors better returns and lower risks than standard approach
SDG6: Quenching business' thirst in a water-scarce world
Access to water is essential to all business operations, but climate change, growing populations, and urbanisation all pose supply risks - How can firms deliver on SDG6's water security aims
Global bodies seek better corporate reporting guidelines for SDGs
Corporate reporting bodies including CDP and Climate Disclosure Standards Board set out plans to improve links between SDGs and company financial performance
Chevron becomes latest oil giant to bow to shareholder pressure on climate
Firm agrees to adopt strategy with Paris-aligned climate targets - but it will not apply to emissions from burning its oil and gas products
CDP: Global firms saved $19bn from cutting supply chain CO2 in 2018
Environmental disclosure NGO finds 115 companies together achieved CO2 cuts greater than the emissions of South Korea last year
Poll: Top UK firms eye brand value from boosting climate risk disclosure
Carbon Trust survey of top 100 companies finds two-thirds plan to disclose climate risks in 2019, yet many investors are still failing to push for action
Survey: A third of firms worldwide targeting more sustainable supply chains
New HSBC study suggests growing trend as firms step up efforts to overhaul supply chains to boost ethical and environmental performance
CDP: Firms failing to strengthen climate risk reporting despite EU guidelines
Review of 80 of Europe's biggest companies finds continuing gap between environmental risks listed in reports and concrete actions being taken to address them
Study: Nearly 90 per cent of pension savings not accounting for climate risks
Assessment of world's 100 largest pension funds finds only 13 per cent have been assessed for their exposure to climate-related risks
Bank of England calls on banks and insurers to step up climate risk oversight
Prudential Regulation Authority recommends that boards task a senior executive with managing climate risks
Munich Re moves away from coal as UK insurers face climate risk complaints
ClientEarth claims Admiral, Lancashire Holdings, and Phoenix Group Holdings have legal obligation to disclose climate risks in annual reports but have failed to do so
TCFDs: Seven tips for navigating the climate disclosure maze
Experts reveal their top tips on how to start implementing the FSB's climate risk disclosure guidelines across your business
Mind the gap: Are corporates translating climate risk disclosure into business action?
Analysis by CDP and the Climate Disclosure Standards Board shows that while more and more corporates are aware of climate risks, few are driving meaningful action to address them