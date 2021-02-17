As BlackRock calls for full CO2 footprint disclosure, is investor pressure starting to take its toll on polluters?

BlackRock is stepping up its engagement on climate issues with companies
BlackRock is stepping up its engagement on climate issues with companies
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

World's biggest asset manager urges firms to set rigorous decarbonisation goals or risk being voted against at board meetings as it sets out shareholder expectations for 2021

BlackRock has told 1,000 of the biggest polluters in its portfolio to publicly disclose emissions right across their core businesses and wider value chain alongside "rigorous" decarbonisation targets,...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news