As BlackRock calls for full CO2 footprint disclosure, is investor pressure starting to take its toll on polluters?
World's biggest asset manager urges firms to set rigorous decarbonisation goals or risk being voted against at board meetings as it sets out shareholder expectations for 2021
BlackRock has told 1,000 of the biggest polluters in its portfolio to publicly disclose emissions right across their core businesses and wider value chain alongside "rigorous" decarbonisation targets,...
Big Blue embraces big green: IBM pledges to reach net zero emissions by 2030
US computing giant announces ambitious headline goal alongside a series of interim environmental targets for 2025
Study: Insurance firms deliver 'significant improvements' to climate-related disclosures through 2020
A new review of the climate disclosures of some of the world's biggest insurance firms has identified "significant improvements" in the incorporation of climate change considerations into investment and underwriting strategies
IBM, Iceland, Ørsted, and Green Britain Group join Amazon's Climate Pledge initiative
Climate Pledge adds 20 new members as London Stock Exchange Group becomes first global stock exchange to pledge net zero