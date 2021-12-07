CDP A List: Environmental corporate A listers depleted as bar raised on environmental standards

clock • 4 min read
The CDP received a record number of corporate climate data disclosures in 2021, although 17,000 major companies failed to respond to investor requests for disclosure
Image:

The CDP received a record number of corporate climate data disclosures in 2021, although 17,000 major companies failed to respond to investor requests for disclosure

Less than 300 companies made CDP’s A list for environmental performance in 2021, with fewer companies ranked A for climate action than last year owing to higher expectations

Just two per cent of top companies made CDP's A List for environmental action and transparency, the climate disclosure not-for-profit today revealed. CDP has this morning released its annual A-D ranking...

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
