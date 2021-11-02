'The mission is failing': BlackRock CEO Larry Fink calls for mandatory climate disclosures for private firms

Larry Fink is the CEO of BlackRock | Credit: World Economic Forum
CEO of world's largest asset manager warns of the 'biggest capital arbitrage in our history' if private companies are not forced into the same kind of climate risk disclosure as public companies

Larry Fink, CEO of the world's largest BlackRock, has waned that the global economy faces the "biggest capital arbitrage in our history" if private companies are not forced into the same kind of climate disclosure as public companies.

Speaking during the opening day of the Green Horizon Summit, which is running in Glasgow concurrently with COP26, he said that while he was impressed with "how fast public companies are moving forward," with regards to climate change agenda and disclosures, he was also concerned that the private markets are being left behind. As a result, Funk warned that the "mission is failing".

Fink pointed out the private equity industry is the one now funding the fossil fuel industry, with more hydrocarbons sold to them.

The New York Times reported last month that since 2010, the private equity industry has invested at least $1.1trn into the energy sector, the overwhelming majority of which was in fossil fuels, according to data from Pitchbook and Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

That is double the combined market value of the three of the world's largest energy companies: Exxon, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell.

Fink said part of the problem is the threat of regulation around climate disclosures has meant that public companies have moved first, however, the same issue does not exist for the "opaque world" of private markets.

The "window dressing" of achieving success in public markets now needs to evolve, according to Fink.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Investment Week at the event, the CEO of MSCI, Harry Fernandez said the way to regulate was to have government pass laws or regulation that say "you cannot lend money unless a company discloses".

He said this would capture both public and private companies who, despite using different sources, both need capital. 

One of Fernandez's asks for an outcome of COP26 is for better data disclosure from companies and "at a minimum companies should be mandated to report and disclose their carbon emission and the emissions of their suppliers".

He said he had also heard that Mark Carney, the UN's Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, may make an announcement this week that companies from around the world will be required to publish an ‘implied temperature metric'.

This metric is based on a company's carbon emission today and the trajectory of those emissions and will show if a company is aligned with an increase in temperature by two, three, or four degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow - 3 November - has been dubbed 'Finance Day' at COP26, with a host of announcements expected on how the sector can deploy capital in an effective way to fight climate change.

