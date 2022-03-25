Kristina Wyatt on the SEC's proposed climate disclosure rule

The former senior counsel at the SEC offers her assessment of the regulators new landmark climate disclosure plans
Americans can always be counted on to do the right thing, after they have exhausted all other possibilities. Has that moment arrived at the intersection of climate and capital markets? The US Securities...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial