CDP to incorporate ISSB climate disclosure standard into company questionnaires

CDP has announced it will integrate the International Sustainability Standard Board's (ISSB's) latest climate standard into its environmental disclosure platform, in a move that it said marked a "major step towards delivering a comprehensive global baseline for capital markets".

The ISSB's IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures Standard, which is currently being finalised, will be incorporated into the questionnaires CDP sends out annually to 18,700 companies each year from 2024 onwards.

Announcing its decision ahead of the dedicated 'Finance Day' at the COP27 Climate Summit, CDP said the move provided investors with more consistent and comparable climate-related information, while reducing the reporting burden on companies.

CDP and ISSB said they wanted to send a "clear signal" to the global market that it was responding to calls for more effective and consistent climate disclosure.

"As the only global environmental disclosure platform, with over 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalisation disclosing in 2022, CDP is uniquely positioned to scale the early adoption of the ISSB's climate standard across the global economy," said Paul Dickenson, founder chair at CDP. "This will be critical in boosting corporate action and accountability, providing financial markets, governments and regulators with clear, comparable data to inform their decision making."

CDP said it would provide the IFRS Foundation - the philanthropic body behind the ISSB - with access to data on disclosures made using the climate standard, so that the standard could be continuously improved.

Emmanuel Faber, former CEO of Danone and Chair of the ISSB, said the organisation was delighted that 18,000 organisations would be voluntarily disclosing data structured to IFRS S2 from 2024 disclosure cycle.

"The ISSB is committed to delivering an effective, efficient disclosure eco-system for global capital markets, resulting in decision-useful climate-related disclosures," he said. "By aligning the CDP platform to the ISSB's climate-related standard, we are reducing the burden on entities and moving a step closer to that common language for disclosures."