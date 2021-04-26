'$1tr in green investment is just the beginning': Why 2021 could be a landmark year for sustainable debt
Climate Bonds Inititiave predicts sustainable debt market will hit $1tr this year, but warns of a major "gap" between investment levels and much-needed capital for climate solutions
The sustainable bond market hit an all-time high last year, as companies and governments turned to the debt market to fund green or social objectives that would allow them to meet internal sustainability...
Redington and Fidelity announce net zero pension plans
Top investment consultancy and leading asset manager ramp up their support for net zero transition
'Beyond oil': California Governor seeks to ban fracking and phase out fossil fuel production
Gavin Newsom proposes wide-ranging new vision for winding down fossil fuel production in the world's fifth largest economy
'Among the most climate efficient dairy farmers in the world': Arla posts results of inaugural climate audit
Climate audit of more than 8,100 farms highlights key pathways to decarbonisation for dairy farms across Europe