The global green bond market is on track for another record-breaking year, despite the disruption and economic headwinds caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest update from the Climate Bonds Initiativ.

The group's Sustainable Debt Market Summary for the first half of yesterday 2021 revealed that the annual market is on track to exceed half a trillion dollars for the first time since the market's inception in 2007, with $496.1bn green and sustainability bonds already issued in the first half of the year, representing 59 per cent growth on the equivalent period in 2020.

Issuance of green debt bonds grew in the first half of the year, reaching a new record for half-year results of $227.8bn, more than double the $91.6bn reached in the first half of 2020. The half year results exceed the halfway point to the 2021 forecast of $450 billion, leading Climate Bonds to lift its market forecast to $500bn.

The market growth in the first half of the year suggests green issuance volume could reach $1tr a year from 2032, the pivotal milestone Climate Bonds has been aiming for since its launch.

This week's also highlighted the strong performance in the sustainability-linked bonds market, which amounted to $32.9bn in the first half of 2021, compared to no issuances recorded in the first half of 2020. Social and sustainability bonds, which raise funds for projects with a broader positive impact beyond simple emissions reductions also continued to grow, representing 47 per cent of labelled debt issuance, with $233.3bn issued in the first half of the year, up 18 per cent from the first half of 2020.

The transition bonds market, which helps high emitting to fund their shift towards cleaner operations, remained steady, with five transition bonds issued in the first half of the year, totalling $2.2bn.

"We are pleased that our initial projections for green bond market growth are likely to be exceeded as other thematic issuance proliferates across a range of sustainability and SDGs related outcomes," said Krista Tukiainen, head of research and reporting at Climate Bonds Initiative. "Climate Bonds will continue to monitor the global GSS market and the development of the transition label."

She also predicted the market was on track for a strong second half of the year. "We expect a stream of COP26 timed commitments from the financial sector, more sovereign green issuance and an acceleration of policy measures, including the EU bond program, will be ongoing mometum drivers of market growth for what will be record 2021 and strong start in the first half of 2022," she predicted.

Sean Kidney, CEO of Climate Bonds Initiative, added: "The green finance revolution is underway with a powerful beginning to a pivotal decade for climate action. These figures show the tremendous potential for acceleration in the market for this and following years. Reaching the vital milestone of the first $1tr in annual green investment opens a green window in global capex flows against 2030 targets. Trillions towards clean technologies, transition and building climate resilience can become a reality. The climate emergency demands no less from policy makers, regulators and institutional investors."