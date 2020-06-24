climate adaptation
Rising seas: Work begins on £40m tidal defence scheme in Great Yarmouth
Upgrades to flood defences in Great Yarmouth will help protect the town against flooding driven by climate change
Report: Climate adaptation policies in place in over 170 countries
Adaptation is growing in importance as impacts of climate emergency grow, researchers warn
Governments and businesses seek resilience in a changing climate
As the billion dollar losses stack up, more and more businesses are being forced to develop climate resilience strategies
BSI publishes first standard to help firms adapt to climate change
New standard provides a framework to help companies assess climate risk across their business and develop adaptation measures and strategies
'Economic self-interest': Climate adaptation essential for future prosperity, experts warn
Governments and businesses around the world should accelerate spending on climate resilience, according to new report from group chaired by Bill Gates, Ban Ki-Moon and World Bank chief Kristalina Georgieva
Hotter, wetter, sunnier: UK's 10 warmest years have all occurred since 2002
Met Office's annual report on state of UK climate also says snowy days have become rarer
Experts call for ban on glass skyscrapers to save energy in climate crisis
Air conditioning is used to avoid greenhouse effect but cooling buildings adds to carbon emissions
New Cabinet faces tidal wave of critical green policy decisions
Brexit will inevitably dominate, but Andrea Leadsom, Theresa Villiers, Grant Shapps, and Sajid Javid all face critical policy choices that will shape the green economy for decades to come
Climate crisis blamed as temperature records broken in three nations
New maximums set in Belgium, Germany and Netherlands, as citizens swelter across Europe
Global heating: London to have climate similar to Barcelona by 2050
Nearly 80 per cent of cities to undergo dramatic and potentially disastrous changes, study finds
Net Zero: CCC sets out six urgent priorities for the next PM
CCC chair Lord Deben offers advice on the first things a new Prime Minister should do to plug the UK's widening emissions gap
'Like Dad's Army': CCC slams UK's 'ramshackle' climate change preparations
UK failing to prepare for impacts of climate change while plans for cutting emissions remain lacking, Committee on Climate Change warns
One climate crisis disaster happening every week, UN warns
Developing countries must prepare now for profound impact, disaster representative says
Climate change made European heatwave at least five times likelier
Searing heat shows crisis is 'here and now', say scientists, and worse than predicted
'The missing issue': New project to help investors confront physical climate risks
IIGCC initiative aims to help investors navigate the risks and opportunities stemming from the physical impacts of climate change
Coral reefs provide flood protection worth $1.8bn every year - it's time to protect them
The loss of coral reefs will bring with it huge economic impacts, warns Michael Beck of the University of California, Santa Cruz
Climate crisis: flooding threat 'may force UK towns to be abandoned'
Environment Agency calls for urgent action to protect country from river and coastal floods
Melting permafrost in Arctic will have $70tn climate impact - study
Study shows how destabilised natural systems will worsen man-made problem
Climate resilience: It's not all doom and gloom
Delivering climate resilience is a momentous challenge, argues Mott MacDonald's Ian Allison, but there are signs more businesses and governments are engaging with the topic
SDG5: Rice as a path to prosperity for women in Senegal
BNP Paribas is supporting a UN Women project in Senegal that aims to help female rice growers scale their businesses
Greenland's ice melting faster than scientists previously thought - study
The pace of ice loss has increased four-fold since 2003 as enormous glaciers are depositing ever larger chunks of ice into the Atlantic ocean, where it melts, causing sea levels to rise
COP24: The shifting sands of climate finance
As the cost of green energy drops, countries are grappling with how to let private markets engage with the thorny issue of climate finance
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Sports industry joins race against climate change
Ready, steady go! All the news from Katowice, including a new framework for greener sports
COP24: World Bank pledges $200bn in extra climate action funding
Pledge represents a doubling of its current five-year investment plans for low-carbon projects