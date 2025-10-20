Europe's climate is changing fast: Here's how it is affecting people and the economy

clock • 4 min read
Flooding in a street near the town centre after the River Taff burst its banks following heavy rain from Storm Bert | Credit: iStock
Image:

Flooding in a street near the town centre after the River Taff burst its banks following heavy rain from Storm Bert | Credit: iStock

Daily life for people living in Europe is already becoming unpredictable due to the consequences of extreme weather, explains University of Salford﻿ lecturer Rosemary Anthony

Temperatures across Europe are rising at twice the global average. This alarming trend is leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves, droughts, floods and storms. But climate change isn't just about...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Risk

'Returns on resilience': Climate adaptation investment to unlock 'major' jobs opportunity
Risk

'Returns on resilience': Climate adaptation investment to unlock 'major' jobs opportunity

Report argues adaptation measures are 'one of the smartest investments of our time' and could offer 25 per cent annual return rate

Amber Rolt
clock 16 October 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Annual climate losses rise 10-fold this century to $1.4tr last year
Risk

Study: Annual climate losses rise 10-fold this century to $1.4tr last year

BloombergNEF analysis shows UK, Singapore, Canada, and Japan among those best prepared for worsening climate impacts, but global risks are rising fast

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 October 2025 • 4 min read
MPs warn awareness of flood risk remains 'dangerously low'
Risk

MPs warn awareness of flood risk remains 'dangerously low'

Environmental Audit Committee calls for creation of single national flood reporting and information service to help households and businesses combat rising flood risks

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 October 2025 • 4 min read