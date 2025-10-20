Europe's climate is changing fast: Here's how it is affecting people and the economy

Daily life for people living in Europe is already becoming unpredictable due to the consequences of extreme weather, explains University of Salford lecturer Rosemary Anthony
Temperatures across Europe are rising at twice the global average. This alarming trend is leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves, droughts, floods and storms. But climate change isn't just about...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis