Report argues adaptation measures are 'one of the smartest investments of our time' and could offer 25 per cent annual return rate
Targeted investments in climate adaptation and nature resilience could create more than 280 million additional jobs in emerging markets and developing economies by 2035, while boosting GDP by 15 per cent...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis