'Vicious cycles': Could climate impacts 'derail' the clean energy transition?

Major new report urges business and policymakers to respond to escalating 'derailment risks', which could quickly undermine the global clean tech boom
Can you build a clean energy system if the grid keeps getting destroyed by ever more intense storms? Can you decarbonise power supplies if heat waves send demand for cooling technologies soaring? Can you...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis